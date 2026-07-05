https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russia-remains-venezuelas-partner-plans-to-deepen-cooperation---foreign-ministry-1124402049.html

Russia Remains Venezuela's Partner, Plans to Deepen Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Russia Remains Venezuela's Partner, Plans to Deepen Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia and Venezuela remain good partners despite the difficulties that the South American country currently experiences, and they will continue deepening cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-07-05T16:47+0000

2026-07-05T16:47+0000

2026-07-05T16:47+0000

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"Guided by historically established fraternal ties, Russia and Venezuela remain reliable partners today, despite all difficulties," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department, said Russia was committed to building constructive relations based on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the peoples of Latin America, including Venezuela. Venezuela celebrates the 215th anniversary of its independence from Spain this Sunday. The anniversary was overshadowed by devastating twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on June 24. The Russian ministry said Russia mourned the tragic loss of life and reiterated its unwavering solidarity with Venezuelans.

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