https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/west-freezes-about-590bln-belonging-to-russia-cuba-venezuela-iran-north-korea---shoigu-1124124082.html

West Freezes About $590bln Belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea - Shoigu

West Freezes About $590bln Belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea - Shoigu

Sputnik International

Western countries, according to the most conservative estimates, have frozen about $590 billion belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya and Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

2026-05-14T08:22+0000

2026-05-14T08:22+0000

2026-05-14T08:22+0000

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There is currently a clear lack of financial resources to normalize economic life in Afghanistan, the official said, adding that one of the reasons is the blocking of Afghan assets by the United States, the UK and Germany and the total amount of frozen funds is about $10 billion. "According to our most conservative estimates, the Westerners have frozen about $590 billion in total belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya and Afghanistan. I am convinced that all sensible leaders will draw the right conclusions regarding the storage of national savings in the West," Shoigu said at a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek.The steady degradation of international relations continues, primarily due to the desire of the United States and its allies to maintain their dominant position, Sergei Shoigu said.Various methods are being used to achieve this, from using military force and unleashing trade wars to provoking regional crises, the official added.The return of third-country military infrastructure to Afghanistan or the deployment of new military installations in neighboring countries is unacceptable, Sergei Shoigu said.The situation in Afghanistan is of particular importance for ensuring security in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization space, the official said at a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states in Bishkek.The combined potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization allows it to become one of the pillars of the multipolar world order and a key element of the security architecture, Sergei Shoigu said."The combined potential of our countries allows us to consider the SCO as one of the pillars of the multipolar world order and a key element of the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," Shoigu said.Russia is counting on coordinated efforts to form a large Eurasian partnership, designed to become the socio-economic foundation of the future regional architecture, the official said.Additionally, Russia has submitted its proposals on the draft regulation on the executive committee of the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe to the Tajik side, the official said.The military aggression of the United States and Israel has nullified efforts on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as disrupted the normalization of Tehran's relations with Arab countries, Shoigu said."The aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran is an example of the geopolitical gamble of Westerners. It has jeopardized regional and international security. In fact, it has nullified many years of efforts to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, as well as disrupted the process of normalization of relations between the Iranians and their Arab neighbors," Shoigu said.It is important to prevent the resumption of an armed confrontation, the official added.Russia's position on Ukraine has not changed, and sustainable peace is possible only if all the root causes of the conflict are eliminated, Sergei Shoigu said.Ukraine must return to non-aligned, neutral, and nuclear-weapon-free foundations, set out in the declaration of its state sovereignty of 1990, the official said."In addition, we will continue to seek international legal recognition of the return of territories to Russia, and ensure all human rights and freedoms," Shoigu said.At the same time, Russia does not abandon the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, including constructive mediation by other countries, the official said.The Russian army firmly holds the strategic initiative in the special military operation zone and is confidently advancing along the entire line of combat contact, Shoigu said."Currently, the Russian armed forces are firmly holding the strategic initiative and are confidently moving forward along the entire line of combat contact," Shoigu said.Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have taken control of more than 1,800 square kilometers (695 square miles) of territory and over 80 settlements, the official said, adding that the entire territory of the Lugansk People's Republic is under Russia's control and just over 15% of the Donetsk People's Republic remain under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces.​

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ceasefire-ends-as-russian-armed-forces-continue-special-military-operation-1124115066.html

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sergei shoigu, russia, afghanistan, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), european union (eu), assets, frozen assets, ukraine, us