https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russian-strikes-knock-out-over-60-starlink-terminals-in-kharkov--1124398867.html

Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov

Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov

Sputnik International

Reconnaissance units of the Russian Sever battlegroup locate Ukrainian Starlink terminals through the enemy's poor camouflage, enabling detection both on the front line and in rear areas, the commander of the unit told Sputnik.

2026-07-05T07:56+0000

2026-07-05T07:56+0000

2026-07-05T07:56+0000

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In June alone, over 60 such stations were destroyed in the Kharkov region.Upon identification, coordinates are passed to strike teams, which engage the positions using FPV drones and copters equipped with droppable munitions.The loss of these terminals has significantly disrupted internet connectivity for Ukrainian troops and undermined their ability to maintain stable communication with command along this frontline sector, the commander added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-proposes-ceasefire--in-konstantinovka-on-monday-for-body-handover--1124396853.html

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