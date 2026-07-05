Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Subscribe
Reconnaissance units of the Russian Sever battlegroup locate Ukrainian Starlink terminals through the enemy's poor camouflage, enabling detection both on the front line and in rear areas, the commander of the unit told Sputnik.
In June alone, over 60 such stations were destroyed in the Kharkov region.
Upon identification, coordinates are passed to strike teams, which engage the positions using FPV drones and copters equipped with droppable munitions.
The loss of these terminals has significantly disrupted internet connectivity for Ukrainian troops and undermined their ability to maintain stable communication with command along this frontline sector, the commander added.
Upon identification, coordinates are passed to strike teams, which engage the positions using FPV drones and copters equipped with droppable munitions.
The loss of these terminals has significantly disrupted internet connectivity for Ukrainian troops and undermined their ability to maintain stable communication with command along this frontline sector, the commander added.