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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russian-strikes-knock-out-over-60-starlink-terminals-in-kharkov--1124398867.html
Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov
Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov
Sputnik International
Reconnaissance units of the Russian Sever battlegroup locate Ukrainian Starlink terminals through the enemy's poor camouflage, enabling detection both on the front line and in rear areas, the commander of the unit told Sputnik.
2026-07-05T07:56+0000
2026-07-05T07:56+0000
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In June alone, over 60 such stations were destroyed in the Kharkov region.Upon identification, coordinates are passed to strike teams, which engage the positions using FPV drones and copters equipped with droppable munitions.The loss of these terminals has significantly disrupted internet connectivity for Ukrainian troops and undermined their ability to maintain stable communication with command along this frontline sector, the commander added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-proposes-ceasefire--in-konstantinovka-on-monday-for-body-handover--1124396853.html
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Russian Strikes Knock Out Over 60 Starlink Terminals in Kharkov

07:56 GMT 05.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones
Russian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
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Reconnaissance units of the Russian Sever battlegroup locate Ukrainian Starlink terminals through the enemy's poor camouflage, enabling detection both on the front line and in rear areas, the commander of the unit told Sputnik.
In June alone, over 60 such stations were destroyed in the Kharkov region.

Upon identification, coordinates are passed to strike teams, which engage the positions using FPV drones and copters equipped with droppable munitions.

The loss of these terminals has significantly disrupted internet connectivity for Ukrainian troops and undermined their ability to maintain stable communication with command along this frontline sector, the commander added.
A Russian serviceman of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West is seen at a position in the Krasny Liman sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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