https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-proposes-ceasefire--in-konstantinovka-on-monday-for-body-handover--1124396853.html

Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover

Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover

Sputnik International

After the liberation of Konstantinovka, Russia is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen in the area.

2026-07-04T16:51+0000

2026-07-04T16:51+0000

2026-07-04T16:51+0000

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Russia expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal for a pause in fighting by Sunday noon, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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