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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-proposes-ceasefire--in-konstantinovka-on-monday-for-body-handover--1124396853.html
Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover
Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover
Sputnik International
After the liberation of Konstantinovka, Russia is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen in the area.
2026-07-04T16:51+0000
2026-07-04T16:51+0000
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Russia expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal for a pause in fighting by Sunday noon, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover

16:51 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West is seen at a position in the Krasny Liman sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West is seen at a position in the Krasny Liman sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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After the liberation of Konstantinovka in DPR, Russia is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen in the area.
Russia expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal for a pause in fighting by Sunday noon, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance on Ukraine's Last Donbass Stronghold After Liberating Konstantinovka
08:24 GMT

On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

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