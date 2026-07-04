https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-proposes-ceasefire--in-konstantinovka-on-monday-for-body-handover--1124396853.html
Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover
Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover
Sputnik International
After the liberation of Konstantinovka, Russia is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen in the area.
2026-07-04T16:51+0000
2026-07-04T16:51+0000
2026-07-04T16:51+0000
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Russia expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal for a pause in fighting by Sunday noon, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html
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Russia Proposes Ceasefire in Konstantinovka on Monday for Body Handover
After the liberation of Konstantinovka in DPR, Russia is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen in the area.
Russia expects Ukraine to respond to the proposal for a pause in fighting by Sunday noon, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated Konstantinovka. Putin has called the victory key to liberating the entire DPR, noting that it opens the road to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.