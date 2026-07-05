https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russian-troops-cripple-ukrainian-military-airfields-1124399020.html
Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Airfields
Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Airfields
Sputnik International
Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military airfields over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense reported. 05.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-05T10:39+0000
2026-07-05T10:39+0000
2026-07-05T10:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery of Russian battlegroups struck military airfields, fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers, production and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement read.Units of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup are advancing toward the Golubye Ozera resort, located west of Krasny Liman, the ministry also said.In Krasny Liman, Russian troops are pressing ahead with mine-clearing operations and flushing out small bands of Ukrainian militants still lurking in the city.Over the past day, up to 20 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the city, along with one US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, two pickups, three remotely controlled robotic systems, and 11 drone control points, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vasilevka-in-dpr-and-4-villages-in-kharkov-region-1124396005.html
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Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Airfields
Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military airfields over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery of Russian battlegroups struck military airfields, fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers, production and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement read.
Units of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup are advancing toward the Golubye Ozera resort, located west of Krasny Liman, the ministry also said.
In Krasny Liman, Russian troops are pressing ahead with mine-clearing operations and flushing out small bands of Ukrainian militants still lurking in the city.
Over the past day, up to 20 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the city, along with one US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, two pickups, three remotely controlled robotic systems, and 11 drone control points, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever Battlegroup
and over 470 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad Battlegroup
, over 220 by the Yug Battlegroup
, and up to 60 by the Dnepr Battlegroup