https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russian-troops-cripple-ukrainian-military-airfields-1124399020.html

Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Airfields

Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Airfields

Sputnik International

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military airfields over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense reported. 05.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-05T10:39+0000

2026-07-05T10:39+0000

2026-07-05T10:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery of Russian battlegroups struck military airfields, fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers, production and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement read.Units of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup are advancing toward the Golubye Ozera resort, located west of Krasny Liman, the ministry also said.In Krasny Liman, Russian troops are pressing ahead with mine-clearing operations and flushing out small bands of Ukrainian militants still lurking in the city.Over the past day, up to 20 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the city, along with one US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, two pickups, three remotely controlled robotic systems, and 11 drone control points, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vasilevka-in-dpr-and-4-villages-in-kharkov-region-1124396005.html

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