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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vasilevka-in-dpr-and-4-villages-in-kharkov-region-1124396005.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zapad battlegroup liberated Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-04T14:03+0000
2026-07-04T14:07+0000
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"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic... Units of the Zapad Battlegroup took up more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region were liberated," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region

14:03 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 04.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
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Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, while the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic... Units of the Zapad Battlegroup took up more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region were liberated," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup, over 205 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, and over 375 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 170 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 60 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 893 Ukrainian drones, 10 long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 9 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems
Russian soldiers are conducting clearance and demining operations in the Krasny Liman settlement in the DPR, with up to 20 militants eliminated
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advancing on All Fronts, Took 29 Settlements in June — Gerasimov
04:56 GMT
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