https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vasilevka-in-dpr-and-4-villages-in-kharkov-region-1124396005.html

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Russian Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zapad battlegroup liberated Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-07-04T14:03+0000

2026-07-04T14:03+0000

2026-07-04T14:07+0000

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"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic... Units of the Zapad Battlegroup took up more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region were liberated," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html

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