https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vasilevka-in-dpr-and-4-villages-in-kharkov-region-1124396005.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zapad battlegroup liberated Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-04T14:03+0000
2026-07-04T14:03+0000
2026-07-04T14:07+0000
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"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic... Units of the Zapad Battlegroup took up more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region were liberated," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advancing-on-all-fronts-took-29-settlements-in-june--gerasimov-1124392742.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vasilevka in DPR and Four Villages in Kharkov Region
14:03 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 04.07.2026)
Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, while the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic... Units of the Zapad Battlegroup took up more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region were liberated," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
, over 205 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever Battlegroup
, and over 375 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad Battlegroup
, over 170 by the Yug Battlegroup
, and up to 60 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense forces
destroyed 893 Ukrainian drones, 10 long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 9 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems
Russian soldiers are conducting clearance and demining operations in the Krasny Liman settlement in the DPR, with up to 20 militants eliminated