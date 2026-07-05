International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/threat-of-disintegration-hanging-over-ukraine-amid-polish-land-claims---kremlin-spokesman-1124400647.html
Threat of Disintegration Hanging Over Ukraine Amid Polish Land Claims - Kremlin Spokesman
Threat of Disintegration Hanging Over Ukraine Amid Polish Land Claims - Kremlin Spokesman
Sputnik International
A threat of disintegration hangs over Ukraine because Poland is convinced that swathes of western Ukraine are actually Polish territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-07-05T11:51+0000
2026-07-05T11:51+0000
world
ukraine
poland
volodymyr zelensky
dmitry peskov
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg
"They are absolutely convinced that a significant part of Ukraine is actually Polish land. So, the threat of disintegration truly hangs over Ukraine," Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin. He noted that historically, Poland has always had many sensible statespeople who believe Ukrainian territories should be part of Poland. Relations between Poland and Ukraine soured in late May, after Volodymyr Zelensky granted the name "Heroes of the UPA*" to a military unit. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest honor bestowed upon him in 2023 by Nawrocki's predecessor, Andrzej Duda.*The Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army are designated as extremist groups and banned in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/europe-today-hardly-capable-of-offering-constructive-ideas-for-ukraine-settlement---diplomat-1124398553.html
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_626dcb0ea8fe3da34ea02f32b25f4022.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, poland, volodymyr zelensky, dmitry peskov, kremlin
ukraine, poland, volodymyr zelensky, dmitry peskov, kremlin

Threat of Disintegration Hanging Over Ukraine Amid Polish Land Claims - Kremlin Spokesman

11:51 GMT 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPatriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland.
Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A threat of disintegration hangs over Ukraine because Poland is convinced that swathes of western Ukraine are actually Polish territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"They are absolutely convinced that a significant part of Ukraine is actually Polish land. So, the threat of disintegration truly hangs over Ukraine," Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
He noted that historically, Poland has always had many sensible statespeople who believe Ukrainian territories should be part of Poland.
Relations between Poland and Ukraine soured in late May, after Volodymyr Zelensky granted the name "Heroes of the UPA*" to a military unit. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest honor bestowed upon him in 2023 by Nawrocki's predecessor, Andrzej Duda.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
World
Europe Today Hardly Capable of Offering Constructive Ideas for Ukraine Settlement - Diplomat
07:31 GMT
*The Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army are designated as extremist groups and banned in Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала