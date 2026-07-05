https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/threat-of-disintegration-hanging-over-ukraine-amid-polish-land-claims---kremlin-spokesman-1124400647.html

Threat of Disintegration Hanging Over Ukraine Amid Polish Land Claims - Kremlin Spokesman

Threat of Disintegration Hanging Over Ukraine Amid Polish Land Claims - Kremlin Spokesman

Sputnik International

A threat of disintegration hangs over Ukraine because Poland is convinced that swathes of western Ukraine are actually Polish territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2026-07-05T11:51+0000

2026-07-05T11:51+0000

2026-07-05T11:51+0000

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"They are absolutely convinced that a significant part of Ukraine is actually Polish land. So, the threat of disintegration truly hangs over Ukraine," Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin. He noted that historically, Poland has always had many sensible statespeople who believe Ukrainian territories should be part of Poland. Relations between Poland and Ukraine soured in late May, after Volodymyr Zelensky granted the name "Heroes of the UPA*" to a military unit. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest honor bestowed upon him in 2023 by Nawrocki's predecessor, Andrzej Duda.*The Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army are designated as extremist groups and banned in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/europe-today-hardly-capable-of-offering-constructive-ideas-for-ukraine-settlement---diplomat-1124398553.html

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