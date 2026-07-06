https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/blistering-russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-missile-drone-plants-shipyards--airfields--1124402972.html

Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields

Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields

Sputnik International

In response to terrorist attacks by the Ukraine regime, Russia conducted a large-scale precision strike overnight, using long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles.

2026-07-06T07:12+0000

2026-07-06T07:12+0000

2026-07-06T07:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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ukrainian air force

drones

shipyard

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

kiev

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Successful strikes targeted military-industrial facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, and military airfield infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.Targets hit in Kiev:Targets hit in the Kiev region:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html

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ukraine

kiev

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russia, ukraine, ukrainian air force, drones, shipyard, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, kiev