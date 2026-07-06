Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf/
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In response to terrorist attacks by the Ukraine regime on Russian civilian infrastructure, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have conducted a large-scale precision strike overnight, using long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles.
Successful strikes targeted military-industrial facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, and military airfield infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.
Targets hit in Kiev:
Kiev-71 industrial enterprise (Abris PT association) — a key Ukrainian defense industry facility specializing in the development and production of long- and medium-range reconnaissance drones such as Strela, Mara, Sirko, Avenger, Elf-K, and Flight Arrow, as well as FPV drones like Shrike-10, telemetry systems, and electronic/optical equipment
Kiev-1 (Burevestnik) radio-electronics assembly plant Burevestnik plant in Kiev, — a facility engaged in the production of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles and the development of radar systems
Kiev-79 industrial enterprise — one of the main producers and suppliers of armored vehicles, armor protection components for Ukrainian military equipment, and warheads for various types of missiles and UAVs
Kiev Shipyard — a major engineering facility that manufactures Project 58155 Gyurza-M artillery boats and produces/repairs unmanned strike boats
Kiev-1 Instrument-Making Plant — a key research and production center manufacturing fire-control systems, electro-optical countermeasures, navigation and automation equipment for the Ukrainian Air Force and Navy, including components for Neptune-MD guided missiles
Targets hit in the Kiev region:
Zhulyany Rocket Assembly and Parts Plant — involved in the production, maintenance, and repair of anti-aircraft missile systems, components for aviation equipment and air defense systems, as well as long-range fixed-wing UAVs
Vishnevoye Fuel and Lubricants Depot — a critical experimental-production and technical base specializing in the design, calibration, and maintenance of fuel storage facilities