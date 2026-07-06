International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/blistering-russian-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-missile-drone-plants-shipyards--airfields--1124402972.html
Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields
Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields
Sputnik International
In response to terrorist attacks by the Ukraine regime, Russia conducted a large-scale precision strike overnight, using long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles.
2026-07-06T07:12+0000
2026-07-06T07:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian air force
drones
shipyard
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102601/10/1026011054_0:127:3188:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_eb449248bdebd08f8c820fe52d505498.jpg
Successful strikes targeted military-industrial facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, and military airfield infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.Targets hit in Kiev:Targets hit in the Kiev region:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102601/10/1026011054_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e119b2339903cb0db3e02c0ab16e50db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, ukrainian air force, drones, shipyard, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, kiev
russia, ukraine, ukrainian air force, drones, shipyard, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, kiev

Blistering Russian Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Missile, Drone Plants, Shipyards & Airfields

07:12 GMT 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankTOS-1A Solncepiek heavy flamethrower system.
TOS-1A Solncepiek heavy flamethrower system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In response to terrorist attacks by the Ukraine regime on Russian civilian infrastructure, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have conducted a large-scale precision strike overnight, using long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles.
Successful strikes targeted military-industrial facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding region, and military airfield infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.
Targets hit in Kiev:
Kiev-71 industrial enterprise (Abris PT association) — a key Ukrainian defense industry facility specializing in the development and production of long- and medium-range reconnaissance drones such as Strela, Mara, Sirko, Avenger, Elf-K, and Flight Arrow, as well as FPV drones like Shrike-10, telemetry systems, and electronic/optical equipment
Kiev-1 (Burevestnik) radio-electronics assembly plant Burevestnik plant in Kiev, — a facility engaged in the production of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles and the development of radar systems
Kiev-79 industrial enterprise — one of the main producers and suppliers of armored vehicles, armor protection components for Ukrainian military equipment, and warheads for various types of missiles and UAVs
Kiev Shipyard — a major engineering facility that manufactures Project 58155 Gyurza-M artillery boats and produces/repairs unmanned strike boats
Kiev-1 Instrument-Making Plant — a key research and production center manufacturing fire-control systems, electro-optical countermeasures, navigation and automation equipment for the Ukrainian Air Force and Navy, including components for Neptune-MD guided missiles
Targets hit in the Kiev region:
Zhulyany Rocket Assembly and Parts Plant — involved in the production, maintenance, and repair of anti-aircraft missile systems, components for aviation equipment and air defense systems, as well as long-range fixed-wing UAVs
Vishnevoye Fuel and Lubricants Depot — a critical experimental-production and technical base specializing in the design, calibration, and maintenance of fuel storage facilities
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine
04:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала