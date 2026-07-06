https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html

Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine

Sputnik International

Military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions were hit during a massive retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-06T04:33+0000

2026-07-06T04:33+0000

2026-07-06T04:35+0000

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On the night of July 6, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, as well as attack drones. As a result, defense industry and fuel and energy companies in Kiev and the Kiev Region were damaged, the ministry said. In addition, Russian forces struck military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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russian armed forces, russia, russian defense ministry, strikes, missile strikes, ballistic missiles, kiev, retaliation