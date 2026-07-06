https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html
Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine
Sputnik International
Military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions were hit during a massive retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-06T04:33+0000
2026-07-06T04:33+0000
2026-07-06T04:35+0000
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On the night of July 6, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, as well as attack drones. As a result, defense industry and fuel and energy companies in Kiev and the Kiev Region were damaged, the ministry said. In addition, Russian forces struck military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.
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russian armed forces, russia, russian defense ministry, strikes, missile strikes, ballistic missiles, kiev, retaliation
Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine
04:33 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 06.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions were hit during a massive retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On the night of July 6, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, as well as attack drones. As a result, defense industry and fuel and energy companies in Kiev and the Kiev Region were damaged, the ministry said.
In addition, Russian forces struck military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT