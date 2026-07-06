https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/china-successfully-tests-submarine-launched-strategic-missile-1124403957.html

China Successfully Tests Submarine-Launched Strategic Missile

China Successfully Tests Submarine-Launched Strategic Missile

Sputnik International

China successfully conducted a test launch of a strategic missile carrying a mock warhead from a submarine on Monday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-06T09:16+0000

2026-07-06T09:16+0000

2026-07-06T09:16+0000

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"At 12:01 (4:01 GMT) on July 6, a strategic nuclear submarine of the People's Liberation Army of China successfully launched a strategic missile with an imitation warhead into a designated area of the open Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement. This missile test is a planned part of China's annual military exercises program, the statement added. The test was conducted in accordance with international law and practice, and it is not directed against any particular country or target, it read. China has notified the relevant countries in advance, the ministry added.

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