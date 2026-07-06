Russia, China Test Drone and Counter-Drone Tactics in Joint Exercise
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA diesel-electric submarine sails during the drills
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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QINGDAO (Sputnik) - The Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will deploy unmanned systems and practice counter-drone tactics during the Naval Interaction-2026 joint exercise, Russian Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said on Monday.
The annual Russia-China maritime drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13, with a broad range of tasks scheduled, including joint maneuvering, anti-submarine warfare, search-and-rescue operations, and communications exercises.
"A key feature of this year's exercise is the extensive use of unmanned systems, uncrewed surface vessels, and counter-unmanned systems," Sinko told reporters, adding that the issue is highly relevant and has been given significant time during the drills.
The exercise is planned over four days, involving "sea deployments, task execution, and scenario rehearsals," the rear admiral said, adding that all ships and crews were prepared to accomplish their missions.
Sinko also said that the two navies will practice rescuing a distressed submarine crew, a task for which the personnel are well-trained and experienced, having participated in similar exercises on multiple occasions.
"The event is focused not only on countering aerial threats, such as uncrewed vessels and drones, but also on the critical aspect of crew rescue," he said.
Artillery firing against designated target positions is also scheduled, the rear admiral added.
"[The drills] are not directed [against any third party], we are honing joint operations and strengthening mutual understanding with our Chinese counterparts. Our level of coordination is becoming increasingly apparent every year. We understand one another, and we resolve all issues more swiftly during the planning stages," he said.
The Russian contingent comprises the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezkiy, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa, and the salvage vessel Igor Belousov. China's People's Liberation Army Navy has deployed the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the multipurpose supply ship Kekexili Hu, and the salvage vessel Yangchenghu.
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