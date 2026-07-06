https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-china-test-drone-and-counter-drone-tactics-in-joint-exercise-1124403794.html

Russia, China Test Drone and Counter-Drone Tactics in Joint Exercise

Russia, China Test Drone and Counter-Drone Tactics in Joint Exercise

Sputnik International

The Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will deploy unmanned systems and practice counter-drone tactics during the Naval Interaction-2026 joint exercise, Russian Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said on Monday.

2026-07-06T08:50+0000

2026-07-06T08:50+0000

2026-07-06T08:50+0000

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The annual Russia-China maritime drills are taking place in the Yellow Sea from July 6-13, with a broad range of tasks scheduled, including joint maneuvering, anti-submarine warfare, search-and-rescue operations, and communications exercises. The exercise is planned over four days, involving "sea deployments, task execution, and scenario rehearsals," the rear admiral said, adding that all ships and crews were prepared to accomplish their missions. Sinko also said that the two navies will practice rescuing a distressed submarine crew, a task for which the personnel are well-trained and experienced, having participated in similar exercises on multiple occasions. Artillery firing against designated target positions is also scheduled, the rear admiral added. The Russian contingent comprises the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezkiy, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa, and the salvage vessel Igor Belousov. China's People's Liberation Army Navy has deployed the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the multipurpose supply ship Kekexili Hu, and the salvage vessel Yangchenghu.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/russia-china-naval-drills-begin-near-qingdao-1124398691.html

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