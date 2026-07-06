https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/enemy-and-mercenary-deployment-points-in-153-areas-shattered-in-coordinated-russian-strikes--1124405641.html

Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes

Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes

Sputnik International

Russian forces delivered coordinated fire against hostile troop concentrations and foreign mercenary encampments across a wide operational area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-06T13:19+0000

2026-07-06T13:19+0000

2026-07-06T13:19+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html

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