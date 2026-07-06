International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/enemy-and-mercenary-deployment-points-in-153-areas-shattered-in-coordinated-russian-strikes--1124405641.html
Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
Sputnik International
Russian forces delivered coordinated fire against hostile troop concentrations and foreign mercenary encampments across a wide operational area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-06T13:19+0000
2026-07-06T13:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399216_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_028d9c0f4235bc23bba7c4e378d289e4.jpg
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399216_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e648eee2eb7bf26b260d00311f86112b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian ministry of defense, ukraine
russia, russian ministry of defense, ukraine

Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes

13:19 GMT 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of a T-72B3A tank from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup on the Dnepropetrovsk region
Combat operations of a T-72B3A tank from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup on the Dnepropetrovsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian forces delivered coordinated fire against hostile troop concentrations and foreign mercenary encampments across a wide operational area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 455 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 165 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 811 drones and nine guided aerial bombs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Retaliation Strikes on Ukraine
04:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала