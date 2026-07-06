https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/enemy-and-mercenary-deployment-points-in-153-areas-shattered-in-coordinated-russian-strikes--1124405641.html
Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
Sputnik International
Russian forces delivered coordinated fire against hostile troop concentrations and foreign mercenary encampments across a wide operational area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-06T13:19+0000
2026-07-06T13:19+0000
2026-07-06T13:19+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-launches-massive-retaliation-strikes-on-ukraine-1124402358.html
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Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
Russian forces delivered coordinated fire against hostile troop concentrations and foreign mercenary encampments across a wide operational area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 455 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 165 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 811 drones and nine guided aerial bombs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces