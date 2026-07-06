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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/european-calls-for-peace-worthless-cover-for-development-of-weapons---moscow-1124403407.html
Russia Slams ‘Worthless’ European Calls for Peace, Cheap Cover to Rearm
Russia Slams ‘Worthless’ European Calls for Peace, Cheap Cover to Rearm
Sputnik International
European calls for peace are worthless and are a cover for the development of weapons against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
2026-07-06T07:26+0000
2026-07-06T07:43+0000
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Western nations will continue funneling money and NATO weaponry into Ukraine, Galuzin said, adding that fresh funds are being earmarked to sustain the Kiev regime's armed forces as a "proxy army" against Russia.
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Russia Slams ‘Worthless’ European Calls for Peace, Cheap Cover to Rearm

07:26 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 07:43 GMT 06.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthУкраинские военнослужащие. Архивное фото
Украинские военнослужащие. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European calls for peace are worthless and are a cover for the development of weapons against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
Western nations will continue funneling money and NATO weaponry into Ukraine, Galuzin said, adding that fresh funds are being earmarked to sustain the Kiev regime's armed forces as a "proxy army" against Russia.
"In these circumstances, European calls for peace, which are a cover for the development of weapons and militarization against Russia, are worthless. Our country is not going to abandon a constructive and truly meaningful dialogue, but it is in demand only if the Europeans demonstrate a real and concrete willingness to take into account Russia's position on pressing security issues in Europe," Galuzin said.
TOS-1 Solntsepek multiple rocket launcher during equipment demonstration at the International Military-Technical Forum “ARMY-2015” in Moscow region - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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