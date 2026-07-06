https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/nato-shield-wont-save-latvia-from-russian-retaliation--foreign-ministry-1124402665.html
NATO Shield Won't Save Latvia From Russian Retaliation – Foreign Ministry
NATO Shield Won't Save Latvia From Russian Retaliation – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Latvia is deeply mistaken if it believes it can participate in strikes against Russia under the NATO umbrella without facing consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
2026-07-06T04:55+0000
2026-07-06T04:55+0000
2026-07-06T04:55+0000
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Recalling a May report from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Galuzin noted that the Baltic states intend to facilitate the launch of Ukrainian drones directly from their territories. He also highlighted the known presence of Ukrainian "drone operators" at military bases in Latvia.The SVR previously reported that the Ukrainian military command was preparing a series of new strikes against Russia's rear areas, with Ukraine planning to use Baltic territories to reduce drone flight times.The intelligence service added that the coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia are already well known, emphasizing that the country's NATO membership will not protect those involved in facilitating terrorist attacks from inevitable retaliation.
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russia, latvia, ukraine, nato, svr, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare, drone strikes, airspace, retaliation
russia, latvia, ukraine, nato, svr, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare, drone strikes, airspace, retaliation
NATO Shield Won't Save Latvia From Russian Retaliation – Foreign Ministry
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Latvia is deeply mistaken if it believes it can participate in strikes against Russia under the NATO umbrella without facing consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
Recalling a May report from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Galuzin noted that the Baltic states intend to facilitate the launch of Ukrainian drones directly from their territories. He also highlighted the known presence of Ukrainian "drone operators" at military bases in Latvia.
"If Riga naively believes that it can, under the supposed NATO umbrella, participate in anti-Russian military provocations and terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against our citizens without consequences, under the guise of self-defense, then it is deeply mistaken," Galuzin stressed. "We are meticulously recording all locations where decisions are made regarding provocations against Russian civilians and infrastructure, the launch of Ukrainian or allegedly Ukrainian UAVs against our facilities, as well as the production of their components and final assembly, regardless of their 'jurisdiction.'"
The SVR previously reported that the Ukrainian military command was preparing a series of new strikes against Russia's rear areas, with Ukraine planning to use Baltic territories to reduce drone flight times.
The intelligence service added that the coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia are already well known, emphasizing that the country's NATO membership will not protect those involved in facilitating terrorist attacks from inevitable retaliation.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT