https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/nato-shield-wont-save-latvia-from-russian-retaliation--foreign-ministry-1124402665.html

NATO Shield Won't Save Latvia From Russian Retaliation – Foreign Ministry

NATO Shield Won't Save Latvia From Russian Retaliation – Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Latvia is deeply mistaken if it believes it can participate in strikes against Russia under the NATO umbrella without facing consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

2026-07-06T04:55+0000

2026-07-06T04:55+0000

2026-07-06T04:55+0000

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Recalling a May report from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Galuzin noted that the Baltic states intend to facilitate the launch of Ukrainian drones directly from their territories. He also highlighted the known presence of Ukrainian "drone operators" at military bases in Latvia.The SVR previously reported that the Ukrainian military command was preparing a series of new strikes against Russia's rear areas, with Ukraine planning to use Baltic territories to reduce drone flight times.The intelligence service added that the coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia are already well known, emphasizing that the country's NATO membership will not protect those involved in facilitating terrorist attacks from inevitable retaliation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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