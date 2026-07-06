https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/leave-the-moldovan-let-him-die--pow-exposes-ethnic-discrimination-in-ukrainian-ranks-1124403281.html
'Leave the Moldovan... Let Him Die' — POW Exposes Ethnic Discrimination in Ukrainian Ranks
'Leave the Moldovan... Let Him Die' — POW Exposes Ethnic Discrimination in Ukrainian Ranks
Sputnik International
A captured soldier from Ukraine's 107th Brigade, Heorhii Rusnak, told Sputnik how he was left to bleed out by his own unit—because he is ethnic Moldovan.
2026-07-06T07:17+0000
2026-07-06T07:17+0000
2026-07-06T07:17+0000
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After sustaining shrapnel wounds to both legs, a comrade began administering first aid. But other Ukrainian soldiers intervened.According to his account, his fellow servicemen refused to provide him with medical assistance because he is an ethnic Moldovan.He was then abandoned as his unit withdrew from their position.
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'Leave the Moldovan... Let Him Die' — POW Exposes Ethnic Discrimination in Ukrainian Ranks
A captured soldier from Ukraine's 107th Brigade, Heorhii Rusnak, told Sputnik how he was left to bleed out by his own unit—because he is ethnic Moldovan.
After sustaining shrapnel wounds to both legs, a comrade began administering first aid. But other Ukrainian soldiers intervened.
According to his account, his fellow servicemen refused to provide him with medical assistance because he is an ethnic Moldovan.
"The guys said, 'Leave the Moldovan. Let him deal with it himself. If he wants to live, he'll figure it out. If he doesn't want to live, let him die,'" the POW recalled.
He was then abandoned as his unit withdrew from their position.