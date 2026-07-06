https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-india-trade-set-to-hit-record-70b-in-2026-1124404743.html
Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026
Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026
Sputnik International
The volume of trade between Russia and India will reach $70 billion in 2026, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said on Monday.
2026-07-06T10:28+0000
2026-07-06T10:28+0000
2026-07-06T10:28+0000
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"The trade dynamics and trends that we have seen in the last two to three months indicate that we will reach almost $70 billion in 2026," Kumar told reporters at the Innoprom-2026 international industrial exhibition. By 2030, trade between Moscow and Delhi is projected to increase to $100 billion, the ambassador added. The key sectors of trade cooperation between the two countries are critical minerals and metals, high technologies, agriculture, and the space sector, he said.
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Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The volume of trade between Russia and India will reach $70 billion in 2026, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said on Monday.
"The trade dynamics and trends that we have seen in the last two to three months indicate that we will reach almost $70 billion in 2026," Kumar told reporters at the Innoprom-2026 international industrial exhibition.
By 2030, trade between Moscow and Delhi is projected to increase to $100 billion, the ambassador added.
The key sectors of trade cooperation between the two countries are critical minerals and metals, high technologies, agriculture, and the space sector, he said.
"India's leading educational institutions are also working to develop cooperation with Russian organizations in the field of high technology," Kumar said.
The Innoprom-2026 exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg from July 6-9. Indonesia acts as the partner country of the exhibition this year. In total, representatives from 66 countries are taking part in the event.