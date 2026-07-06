https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-india-trade-set-to-hit-record-70b-in-2026-1124404743.html

Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026

Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026

Sputnik International

The volume of trade between Russia and India will reach $70 billion in 2026, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said on Monday.

2026-07-06T10:28+0000

2026-07-06T10:28+0000

2026-07-06T10:28+0000

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"The trade dynamics and trends that we have seen in the last two to three months indicate that we will reach almost $70 billion in 2026," Kumar told reporters at the Innoprom-2026 international industrial exhibition. By 2030, trade between Moscow and Delhi is projected to increase to $100 billion, the ambassador added. The key sectors of trade cooperation between the two countries are critical minerals and metals, high technologies, agriculture, and the space sector, he said.

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