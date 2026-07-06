https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/technological-sovereignty-eastern-style-how-turkiye-and-pakistan-are-bypassing-the-west-1124406233.html

Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Strategic Minerals, Energy Pact

Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Strategic Minerals, Energy Pact

Sputnik International

From deep-sea drilling off Pakistan's coast to rare earth mining in Balochistan, a new economic axis is taking shape. Here's what Turkiye and Pakistan are building together — and why it matters.

2026-07-06T13:52+0000

2026-07-06T13:52+0000

2026-07-06T14:24+0000

analysis

shehbaz sharif

turkiye

pakistan

balochistan

liquefied natural gas (lng)

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye for talks with President Recep Erdogan on trade, energy, transport, and mining. The goal: boost bilateral trade from $1.3bn to $5bn.EnergyTurkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC) secured five exploration concessions ($300M+). Pakistan gains access to seventh-generation drilling vessels, advanced seismic tech, and hands-on engineer training. Turkiye is opening a TPOC office in Islamabad — signaling a long-term strategic presence.SEZ & ITA Special Economic Zone in Karachi will host Turkish manufacturers with low costs and fast-tracked entry via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) — a "one-window" operation for businesses. IT growth areas: e-commerce, software, telecoms — joint ventures with Turkish tech firms.Critical mineralsPakistan aims to shift from LNG imports to mining copper, cobalt, antimony, and rare earths. Turkiye brings capital and expertise. Signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) target joint extraction and processing.Balochistan infrastructureA $390M, 1,350 km railway from Chagai mines to the national network was approved. The Karachi SEZ will serve as a logistics hub. The Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act 2025 aims to create a clear investor framework.What this changes— Pakistan: less energy dependence, new jobs, tech transfer— Turkiye: new markets, strategic foothold, critical mineral access— Both: from tactical deals to a long-term strategic partnership

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html

turkiye

pakistan

balochistan

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Sputnik International

shehbaz sharif, turkiye, pakistan, balochistan, liquefied natural gas (lng)