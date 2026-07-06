https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/technological-sovereignty-eastern-style-how-turkiye-and-pakistan-are-bypassing-the-west-1124406233.html
Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Strategic Minerals, Energy Pact
Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Strategic Minerals, Energy Pact
Sputnik International
From deep-sea drilling off Pakistan's coast to rare earth mining in Balochistan, a new economic axis is taking shape. Here's what Turkiye and Pakistan are building together — and why it matters.
2026-07-06T13:52+0000
2026-07-06T13:52+0000
2026-07-06T14:24+0000
analysis
shehbaz sharif
turkiye
pakistan
balochistan
liquefied natural gas (lng)
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye for talks with President Recep Erdogan on trade, energy, transport, and mining. The goal: boost bilateral trade from $1.3bn to $5bn.EnergyTurkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC) secured five exploration concessions ($300M+). Pakistan gains access to seventh-generation drilling vessels, advanced seismic tech, and hands-on engineer training. Turkiye is opening a TPOC office in Islamabad — signaling a long-term strategic presence.SEZ & ITA Special Economic Zone in Karachi will host Turkish manufacturers with low costs and fast-tracked entry via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) — a "one-window" operation for businesses. IT growth areas: e-commerce, software, telecoms — joint ventures with Turkish tech firms.Critical mineralsPakistan aims to shift from LNG imports to mining copper, cobalt, antimony, and rare earths. Turkiye brings capital and expertise. Signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) target joint extraction and processing.Balochistan infrastructureA $390M, 1,350 km railway from Chagai mines to the national network was approved. The Karachi SEZ will serve as a logistics hub. The Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act 2025 aims to create a clear investor framework.What this changes— Pakistan: less energy dependence, new jobs, tech transfer— Turkiye: new markets, strategic foothold, critical mineral access— Both: from tactical deals to a long-term strategic partnership
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pakistans-mineral-paradox-the-8-trillion-opportunity-that-demands-a-new-playbook-1124333158.html
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shehbaz sharif, turkiye, pakistan, balochistan, liquefied natural gas (lng)
shehbaz sharif, turkiye, pakistan, balochistan, liquefied natural gas (lng)
Pakistan and Turkiye Sign Strategic Minerals, Energy Pact
13:52 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 06.07.2026)
From deep-sea drilling off Pakistan's coast to rare earth mining in Balochistan, a new economic axis is taking shape. Here's what Turkiye and Pakistan are building together — and why it matters.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye for talks with President Recep Erdogan on trade, energy, transport, and mining. The goal: boost bilateral trade from $1.3bn to $5bn.
"Turkiye has a significant edge in technology and resource funding of these kinds of projects which in the future could benefit both states economically, as well as strengthen political engagement," says Bilal Hyder Simair, research officer at the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies in Islamabad.
Energy
Turkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC) secured five exploration concessions ($300M+). Pakistan gains access to seventh-generation drilling vessels, advanced seismic tech, and hands-on engineer training. Turkiye is opening a TPOC office in Islamabad — signaling a long-term strategic presence.
SEZ & IT
A Special Economic Zone in Karachi will host Turkish manufacturers with low costs and fast-tracked entry via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) — a "one-window" operation for businesses. IT growth areas: e-commerce, software, telecoms — joint ventures with Turkish tech firms.
Critical minerals
Pakistan aims to shift from LNG imports to mining copper, cobalt, antimony, and rare earths. Turkiye brings capital and expertise. Signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) target joint extraction and processing.
Balochistan infrastructure
A $390M, 1,350 km railway from Chagai mines to the national network was approved. The Karachi SEZ will serve as a logistics hub. The Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act 2025 aims to create a clear investor framework.
What this changes
— Pakistan: less energy dependence, new jobs, tech transfer
— Turkiye: new markets, strategic foothold, critical mineral access
— Both: from tactical deals to a long-term strategic partnership