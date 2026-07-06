https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html
Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize
Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that an end to the conflict in Ukraine is much closer than people realize.
2026-07-06T14:35+0000
2026-07-06T14:35+0000
2026-07-06T14:37+0000
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"I think we are getting much closer [to resolving the conflict in Ukraine] than people realize," Trump told reporters.The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be addressed during the upcoming July 7-8 NATO Summit of Ankara, Turkiye, Trump said.The United States is holding contacts with Russia and Ukraine in order to reach an end to the ongoing armed conflict, Trump also said.
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Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize
14:35 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 06.07.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that an end to the conflict in Ukraine is much closer than people realize.
"I think we are getting much closer [to resolving the conflict in Ukraine] than people realize," Trump told reporters.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be addressed during the upcoming July 7-8 NATO Summit of Ankara, Turkiye, Trump said.
"We're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it and ... I think we're going to ... get it ended," Trump told reporters.
The United States is holding contacts with Russia and Ukraine in order to reach an end to the ongoing armed conflict, Trump also said.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it. We're in talks, and we'll see if we can get it ended. It's a terrible thing," Trump told reporters.