https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html

Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize

Trump Says End of Ukraine Conflict Closer Than People Realize

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that an end to the conflict in Ukraine is much closer than people realize.

2026-07-06T14:35+0000

2026-07-06T14:35+0000

2026-07-06T14:37+0000

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"I think we are getting much closer [to resolving the conflict in Ukraine] than people realize," Trump told reporters.The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be addressed during the upcoming July 7-8 NATO Summit of Ankara, Turkiye, Trump said.The United States is holding contacts with Russia and Ukraine in order to reach an end to the ongoing armed conflict, Trump also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html

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