Putin, Trump Have Understanding Their Contacts Will Be Continued in Near Future - Kremlin
10:12 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 06.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonПрезидент Дональд Трамп приветствует президента России Владимира Путина, Аляска
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have an understanding that their contacts will continue in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Both president Putin and president Trump have an understanding that their contacts will be continued in the near future," Peskov told reporters.
Trump is open to listening to information that Putin brings to him, the official said, adding that Trump's position is consistent and he is convinced of his understanding of what is happening in Ukraine.
"It was a good opportunity, as they say, at the highest level to convey to the president of the United States our position in the first person," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Russia's position on Ukraine and Europe's bet on escalation.
On Conflict in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry and other special services will analyze the degree of involvement of the instigators of the conflict in Ukraine in real hostilities, Peskov said.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to analyze the involvement of each instigator of the conflict in Ukraine in real hostilities.
"Of course, we are talking about the Defense Ministry and also special services that have the necessary information about the extent to which other parties are involved in this incitement," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about who is tasked with the analysis.
Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that it is China's sovereign right to conduct tests of its missiles.
On China
Peskov said that it is China's sovereign right to conduct tests of its missiles.
"We believe that it is China's sovereign right to test its missiles and engage in military development," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier the Chinese Defense Ministry reported that China had successfully conducted a test launch of a strategic missile carrying a mock warhead from a submarine on Monday.
The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises are not directed against any country, and the cooperation between the two countries is a factor contributing to security in the region, Peskov also said.
"As for our joint exercises, they are also not directed against anyone, nor against any single state in the region... Cooperation between Russia and China in such an important and responsible area is a very significant factor that contributes to predictability and security in the region," Peskov told reporters.
The joint Russia-China maritime drills "Maritime Interaction 2026" is taking place in the waters of the Yellow Sea from July 6 to July 13, 2026.