https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html

Putin, Trump Have Understanding Their Contacts Will Be Continued in Near Future - Kremlin

Putin, Trump Have Understanding Their Contacts Will Be Continued in Near Future - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have an understanding that their contacts will continue in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-07-06T10:12+0000

2026-07-06T10:12+0000

2026-07-06T10:21+0000

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"Both president Putin and president Trump have an understanding that their contacts will be continued in the near future," Peskov told reporters. Trump is open to listening to information that Putin brings to him, the official said, adding that Trump's position is consistent and he is convinced of his understanding of what is happening in Ukraine. On Conflict in UkraineThe Russian Defense Ministry and other special services will analyze the degree of involvement of the instigators of the conflict in Ukraine in real hostilities, Peskov said.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to analyze the involvement of each instigator of the conflict in Ukraine in real hostilities.Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that it is China's sovereign right to conduct tests of its missiles.On China Peskov said that it is China's sovereign right to conduct tests of its missiles.Earlier the Chinese Defense Ministry reported that China had successfully conducted a test launch of a strategic missile carrying a mock warhead from a submarine on Monday.The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises are not directed against any country, and the cooperation between the two countries is a factor contributing to security in the region, Peskov also said.The joint Russia-China maritime drills "Maritime Interaction 2026" is taking place in the waters of the Yellow Sea from July 6 to July 13, 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/putin-and-trump-hold-constructive-phone-call-discuss-ukraine-and-middle-east--kremlin-aide-1124397229.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-china-test-drone-and-counter-drone-tactics-in-joint-exercise-1124403794.html

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