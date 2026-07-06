https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/two-thirds-of-americans-skeptical-of-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding---poll-1124402492.html

Two-Thirds of Americans Skeptical of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding - Poll

Two-Thirds of Americans Skeptical of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding - Poll

Sputnik International

Two-thirds of Americans are skeptical of the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran to end the conflict, according to a poll by the British company Focaldata.

2026-07-06T04:42+0000

2026-07-06T04:42+0000

2026-07-06T04:42+0000

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According to the poll, 66% of American voters believe the memorandum will have no significant impact on the situation in the Middle East or will even increase instability and increase the likelihood of further conflict. A total of 44% of Americans said the US position had weakened since the US and Israel attacked Iran, while 31% of voters believe it has strengthened. Only one in five American voters believes the memorandum will lead to peace in the region. The poll was conducted from June 26 to 30 among 1,795 American voters; the margin of error is 2.7 percentage points. On the night of June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum, which seeks to end the military aggression that the US and Israel had begun against Iran on February 28. The memorandum also sets a timeline for when the United States will lift the naval blockade and Iran will restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iran pledges not to acquire nuclear weapons, and the issue of Iran's nuclear program is to be resolved by a separate agreement. The parties agreed to hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. This is expected to result in the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-gives-iran-week-off---trump--1124393935.html

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