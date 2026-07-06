https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/uk-intelligence-behind-ukrainian-attack-on-sevastopol-museum--russian-svr-1124404272.html

UK Intel Masterminded Ukrainian Strike on Sevastopol Museum – Russian SVR

UK Intel Masterminded Ukrainian Strike on Sevastopol Museum – Russian SVR

Sputnik International

Britain's intelligence agencies plotted the June attack on Sevastopol's Museum of Heroic Defense as a deliberate provocation, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

2026-07-06T09:25+0000

2026-07-06T09:25+0000

2026-07-06T10:30+0000

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ukraine

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sevastopol

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Ukrainian forces, the SVR contends, were left in the dark about the strike's hidden agenda. Behind the scenes, Russia argues, the UK is treating the conflict as a historic grudge match — salivating at the chance to settle that score that the now-defunct British Empire was unable to do a century and a half ago, during the Crimean War.UK specialists operating under the guise of military advisors loaded the flight data for the weapons systems used in the attack, the SVR said.The UK will have to answer for this attack and other barbaric crimes against the peoples of Russia and Ukraine, the SVR added.Ukraine most likely was not aware of the true target of the attack, the Russian intel agency also noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/western-countries-at-un-take-cynical-position-on-starobelsk-tragedy---russian-envoy-1124403681.html

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