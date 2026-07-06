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Western Countries at UN Take Cynical Position on Starobelsk Tragedy - Russian Envoy
Western Countries at UN Take Cynical Position on Starobelsk Tragedy - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
Western countries at the UN have taken a cynical position regarding the deadly Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told RIA Novosti.
2026-07-06T08:48+0000
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At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian side tried in every possible way to deny what had happened in Starobelsk, including the deaths of minors, Nebenzia said.
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Western Countries at UN Take Cynical Position on Starobelsk Tragedy - Russian Envoy

08:48 GMT 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRed Cross representatives visit the site of the Starobelsk tragedy
Red Cross representatives visit the site of the Starobelsk tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries at the UN have taken a cynical position regarding the deadly Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told RIA Novosti.
At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian side tried in every possible way to deny what had happened in Starobelsk, including the deaths of minors, Nebenzia said.
"Naturally, Western patrons echoed this. And it all looked very cynical, because people died," Nebenzia said.
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