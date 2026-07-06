https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/western-countries-at-un-take-cynical-position-on-starobelsk-tragedy---russian-envoy-1124403681.html

Western Countries at UN Take Cynical Position on Starobelsk Tragedy - Russian Envoy

Western Countries at UN Take Cynical Position on Starobelsk Tragedy - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

Western countries at the UN have taken a cynical position regarding the deadly Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told RIA Novosti.

2026-07-06T08:48+0000

2026-07-06T08:48+0000

2026-07-06T08:48+0000

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At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian side tried in every possible way to deny what had happened in Starobelsk, including the deaths of minors, Nebenzia said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html

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