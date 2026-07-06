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Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage
Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage
Sputnik International
Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Monday.
2026-07-06T08:45+0000
2026-07-06T08:45+0000
2026-07-06T08:45+0000
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In June, Ihnat said that Ukrainian air defense forces had been intercepting fewer targets. Ukraine has already faced an acute shortage of interceptor missiles since May, forcing Ukraine to request even small batches of five to 10 units from its partners, while many batteries and operational units have been left half-empty. Following warnings of potential difficulties in securing weapons from the United States and delays in deliveries, Volodymyr Zelensky turned to France for assistance, claiming Paris was ready to work on strengthening Ukraine's ballistic missile defense and air defense capabilities.
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Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Monday.
In June, Ihnat said that Ukrainian air defense forces had been intercepting fewer targets.
"There is a serious deficit in Ukraine, a serious global deficit of PAC-2 [Patriot Advanced Capability-2] and PAC-3 interceptor missiles," Ihnat told Ukraine broadcaster.
Ukraine has already faced an acute shortage of interceptor missiles since May, forcing Ukraine to request even small batches of five to 10 units from its partners, while many batteries and operational units have been left half-empty. Following warnings of potential difficulties in securing weapons from the United States and delays in deliveries, Volodymyr Zelensky turned to France for assistance, claiming Paris was ready to work on strengthening Ukraine's ballistic missile defense and air defense capabilities.