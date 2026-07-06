https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-admits-critical-patriot-missile-shortage-1124403566.html

Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage

Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage

Sputnik International

Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Monday.

2026-07-06T08:45+0000

2026-07-06T08:45+0000

2026-07-06T08:45+0000

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In June, Ihnat said that Ukrainian air defense forces had been intercepting fewer targets. Ukraine has already faced an acute shortage of interceptor missiles since May, forcing Ukraine to request even small batches of five to 10 units from its partners, while many batteries and operational units have been left half-empty. Following warnings of potential difficulties in securing weapons from the United States and delays in deliveries, Volodymyr Zelensky turned to France for assistance, claiming Paris was ready to work on strengthening Ukraine's ballistic missile defense and air defense capabilities.

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