https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/zelenskys-planned-pre-nato-drone-offensive-against-russia-failed---russian-mod-1124404901.html

Zelensky's Pre-NATO Summit Drone Offensive Failed - Russian MoD

Zelensky's Pre-NATO Summit Drone Offensive Failed - Russian MoD

Sputnik International

A large-scale attack on Russian territory allegedly planned by Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the NATO summit was thwarted by the professional actions of Russia's Armed Forces, with the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones shot down or neutralized, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-06T10:57+0000

2026-07-06T10:57+0000

2026-07-06T11:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

russian defense ministry

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According to the ministry, during the night of July 6, Ukraine's government attempted a massive long-range drone strike against targets in Russian territory outside the combat zone. A total of 625 long-range attack drones were launched, of which 613 were shot down over Russian regions.The Defense Ministry said the objective of the attack was for Zelensky to demonstrate to his European backers, including the UK, ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara that Ukraine was prepared to use Western funding to strike civilian targets inside Russia.Ukraine sponsors' desire to increase supplies of drones and missiles produced in the EU and the UK will be countered by a growth in the number and power of retaliatory strikes against Ukraine, the ministry added.Other Statements

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volodymyr zelensky, russia, russian defense ministry