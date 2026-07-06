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Zelensky's Pre-NATO Summit Drone Offensive Failed - Russian MoD
Zelensky's Pre-NATO Summit Drone Offensive Failed - Russian MoD
Sputnik International
A large-scale attack on Russian territory allegedly planned by Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the NATO summit was thwarted by the professional actions of Russia's Armed Forces, with the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones shot down or neutralized, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-06T10:57+0000
2026-07-06T10:57+0000
2026-07-06T11:16+0000
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According to the ministry, during the night of July 6, Ukraine's government attempted a massive long-range drone strike against targets in Russian territory outside the combat zone. A total of 625 long-range attack drones were launched, of which 613 were shot down over Russian regions.The Defense Ministry said the objective of the attack was for Zelensky to demonstrate to his European backers, including the UK, ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara that Ukraine was prepared to use Western funding to strike civilian targets inside Russia.Ukraine sponsors' desire to increase supplies of drones and missiles produced in the EU and the UK will be countered by a growth in the number and power of retaliatory strikes against Ukraine, the ministry added.Other Statements
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Zelensky's Pre-NATO Summit Drone Offensive Failed - Russian MoD
10:57 GMT 06.07.2026 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 06.07.2026)
A large-scale attack on Russian territory allegedly planned by Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the NATO summit this week was thwarted by the professional actions of Russia's Armed Forces, with the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones shot down or neutralized, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, during the night of July 6, Ukraine's government attempted a massive long-range drone strike against targets in Russian territory outside the combat zone. A total of 625 long-range attack drones were launched, of which 613 were shot down over Russian regions.
"Thanks to the professional actions of air defense missile units, mobile fire groups, and the crews of fighter and army aviation, the massive attack planned by Zelensky ahead of the NATO summit was thwarted, and the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones were destroyed or suppressed," the ministry said.
The Defense Ministry said the objective of the attack was for Zelensky to demonstrate to his European backers, including the UK, ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara that Ukraine was prepared to use Western funding to strike civilian targets inside Russia.
Ukraine sponsors' desire to increase supplies of drones and missiles produced in the EU and the UK will be countered by a growth in the number and power of retaliatory strikes against Ukraine, the ministry added.
"Any efforts by Western backers of Ukraine to ramp up deliveries of drones, missiles, and ammunition manufactured in Europe and the UK - along with their use of Zelensky to target civilian infrastructure in Russia - will be met with an appropriate escalation in both the frequency and intensity of Russian retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian territory," the statement read.
The main efforts of Ukraine during the attempted strike were focused on targets within the fuel and energy complex and logistics infrastructure in the Leningrad, Bryansk, Belgorod, Yaroslavl, Kaluga, Kursk regions, as well as in Crimea
Civilian facilities that were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attack will be restored