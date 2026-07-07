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Beaten on the Battlefield, Ukrainian Leadership Resorts to Attacking Civilians — Expert
Beaten on the Battlefield, Ukrainian Leadership Resorts to Attacking Civilians — Expert
Sputnik International
Yücel contends that Ukraine's power structure is beset by problems it is desperate to hide—and Russia's recent military successes only expose that fact. 07.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-07T09:53+0000
2026-07-07T09:53+0000
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russia's special operation in ukraine
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Yücel contends that Ukraine's power structure is beset by problems it is desperate to hide—and Russia's recent military successes only expose that fact.He added that "the Ukrainian authorities struggle to use any remaining leverage in the negotiation processes, as their armed forces are losing on the battlefield."His remarks come on the heels of Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ignat's admission that none of the 29 Russian ballistic missiles fired overnight on July 6 were intercepted—and that Ukraine's air defenses performed at an "extremely low" level of effectiveness.
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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
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Beaten on the Battlefield, Ukrainian Leadership Resorts to Attacking Civilians — Expert
09:53 GMT 07.07.2026 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 07.07.2026)
“Zelensky is desperately attempting to prove that Ukraine is still capable of carrying out military operations, as strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure are becoming more common,” international relations expert Umur Tugay Yücel told Sputnik.
Yücel contends that Ukraine's power structure is beset by problems it is desperate to hide—and Russia's recent military successes only expose that fact.
He added that "the Ukrainian authorities struggle to use any remaining leverage in the negotiation processes, as their armed forces are losing on the battlefield."
His remarks come on the heels of Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ignat's admission that none of the 29 Russian ballistic missiles fired overnight on July 6 were intercepted—and that Ukraine's air defenses performed at an "extremely low" level of effectiveness.