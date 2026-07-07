https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/beaten-on-the-battlefield-ukrainian-leadership-resorts-to-attacking-civilians--expert-1124408980.html

Beaten on the Battlefield, Ukrainian Leadership Resorts to Attacking Civilians — Expert

Beaten on the Battlefield, Ukrainian Leadership Resorts to Attacking Civilians — Expert

Sputnik International

Yücel contends that Ukraine's power structure is beset by problems it is desperate to hide—and Russia's recent military successes only expose that fact. 07.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-07T09:53+0000

2026-07-07T09:53+0000

2026-07-07T09:58+0000

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Yücel contends that Ukraine's power structure is beset by problems it is desperate to hide—and Russia's recent military successes only expose that fact.He added that "the Ukrainian authorities struggle to use any remaining leverage in the negotiation processes, as their armed forces are losing on the battlefield."His remarks come on the heels of Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ignat's admission that none of the 29 Russian ballistic missiles fired overnight on July 6 were intercepted—and that Ukraine's air defenses performed at an "extremely low" level of effectiveness.

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The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic Sputnik International The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic 2026-07-07T09:53+0000 true PT0M19S

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