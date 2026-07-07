https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/first-pakistani-presidential-visit-to-kyrgyzstan-in-20-years-signals-regional-shift-1124411558.html

First Pakistani Presidential Visit to Kyrgyzstan in 20 Years Signals Regional Shift

First Pakistani Presidential Visit to Kyrgyzstan in 20 Years Signals Regional Shift

Sputnik International

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari made a historic visit to Bishkek on July 6 — the first presidential trip from Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan in two decades — signaling a renewed push for regional connectivity and energy cooperation.

2026-07-07T14:45+0000

2026-07-07T14:45+0000

2026-07-07T14:45+0000

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During talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the two leaders focused on reverse-flow electricity supplies under the long-delayed CASA-1000 project. The $1.2 billion initiative, which connects the power systems of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, is expected to launch next summer. However, the Afghan section remains the primary bottleneck — work resumed in December 2024 after a three-year halt and is scheduled for completion by spring 2027.Geopolitical analyst and former ambassador to Middle Eastern countries, Waheed Ahmed, noted that the US-backed project was designed to bypass the Iran–Pakistan pipeline. However, in his assessment, "the Iranian route is more likely to go ahead, as it is more economically viable than CASA-1000," adding that the lifting of sanctions on Iran could make funding available.The Afghan Obstacle and Alternative RoutesBeyond energy, the talks highlighted the broader challenge of regional connectivity. While Afghanistan geographically offers the shortest route linking Pakistan and Central Asia, decades of conflict and ongoing control by rival warlords have made smooth trade nearly impossible.In Ahmed's view, the most practical alternative would be via Iran: "I think the appropriate trade route could be via Iran. Now we hope that with Iranians we will continue to have very warm and smooth relations. With the removal of US sanctions on Iran, we can have potentially smooth trade routes established with the Central Asian states through Iran." He also pointed to China as a second alternative, bypassing Afghanistan, where he does not expect peace anytime soon.Geopolitical ContextAhmed stated that "the US has an interest in keeping Afghanistan unstable" and that Washington does not want Pakistan or Central Asia connected to Russia. In his view, such connections would warm relations between South Asia, Russia, and China, and "could strengthen the BRICS factor and shift the regional balance."As Pakistan seeks to diversify its energy imports and trade corridors, the visit highlights the complex interplay of infrastructure challenges, regional rivalries, and great-power competition shaping Central Asia's connectivity landscape. Whether through CASA-1000, Iran, or China, Pakistan appears determined to secure its place at the crossroads of Asian trade — even as geopolitical headwinds persist.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/new-trade-corridor-activated-kyrgyz-truck-reaches-pakistan-1124034645.html

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