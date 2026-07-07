https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/india-seals-deal-to-supply-brahmos-cruise-missiles-to-indonesia--report-1124408238.html

India Seals Deal to Supply BrahMos Cruise Missiles to Indonesia — Report

India Seals Deal to Supply BrahMos Cruise Missiles to Indonesia — Report

Sputnik International

India will supply Indonesia with a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system produced by the Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, media reported, citing an Indian government representative.

2026-07-07T08:06+0000

2026-07-07T08:06+0000

2026-07-07T08:26+0000

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narendra modi

indonesia

russia

india

brahmos

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“India will supply Indonesia with the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles,” the report said.The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Indonesia on his first official visit to the country since 2023.BrahMos Aerospace—the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the supersonic cruise missile—manufactures systems capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land-based platforms. Established in 1998, the company derives its name from a portmanteau of the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian stake in the venture is held by NPO Mashinostroyenia.Global interest in the BrahMos project has been steadily rising. In December 2025, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar noted that the missile system has drawn attention from numerous countries worldwide. More recently, in June, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik at the Fleet-2026 naval exhibition that the company's order book had surpassed $5 billion and continues to expand.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/brahmos-russia-india-missile-project-gains-worldwide-attention-1123376623.html

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narendra modi, indonesia, russia, india, brahmos, cruise missiles, missile