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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/india-seals-deal-to-supply-brahmos-cruise-missiles-to-indonesia--report-1124408238.html
India Seals Deal to Supply BrahMos Cruise Missiles to Indonesia — Report
India Seals Deal to Supply BrahMos Cruise Missiles to Indonesia — Report
Sputnik International
India will supply Indonesia with a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system produced by the Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, media reported, citing an Indian government representative.
2026-07-07T08:06+0000
2026-07-07T08:26+0000
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“India will supply Indonesia with the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles,” the report said.The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Indonesia on his first official visit to the country since 2023.BrahMos Aerospace—the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the supersonic cruise missile—manufactures systems capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land-based platforms. Established in 1998, the company derives its name from a portmanteau of the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian stake in the venture is held by NPO Mashinostroyenia.Global interest in the BrahMos project has been steadily rising. In December 2025, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar noted that the missile system has drawn attention from numerous countries worldwide. More recently, in June, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik at the Fleet-2026 naval exhibition that the company's order book had surpassed $5 billion and continues to expand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/brahmos-russia-india-missile-project-gains-worldwide-attention-1123376623.html
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India Seals Deal to Supply BrahMos Cruise Missiles to Indonesia — Report

08:06 GMT 07.07.2026 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 07.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Dmitri LovetskyVisitors walk past an Indian Brahmos anti-ship missile at the International Maritime Defence show in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 11, 2019
Visitors walk past an Indian Brahmos anti-ship missile at the International Maritime Defence show in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
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In a move that underscores its growing defense footprint in Southeast Asia, India will export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia. The deal, confirmed by an Indian government representative, involves the indigenously co-produced system from BrahMos Aerospace—a joint venture between India and Russia.
“India will supply Indonesia with the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles,” the report said.
The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Indonesia on his first official visit to the country since 2023.
BrahMos Aerospace—the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the supersonic cruise missile—manufactures systems capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land-based platforms. Established in 1998, the company derives its name from a portmanteau of the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian stake in the venture is held by NPO Mashinostroyenia.
Global interest in the BrahMos project has been steadily rising. In December 2025, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar noted that the missile system has drawn attention from numerous countries worldwide. More recently, in June, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik at the Fleet-2026 naval exhibition that the company's order book had surpassed $5 billion and continues to expand.
BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2025
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BrahMos: Russia-India Missile Project Gains Worldwide Attention
28 December 2025, 09:25 GMT
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