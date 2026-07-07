https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ukraines-refusal-to-take-bodies-of-dead-confirms-its-indifference-to-its-citizens---lavrov-1124409360.html
Ukraine's Refusal to Take Bodies of Dead Confirms Its Indifference to Its Citizens - Lavrov
Ukraine's Refusal to Take Bodies of Dead Confirms Its Indifference to Its Citizens - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Ukraine, by refusing to take the bodies of those killed in the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), confirms that it does not need either the living or the dead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-07-07T10:25+0000
2026-07-07T10:25+0000
2026-07-07T10:25+0000
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"It seems to me that the best response is the invitation that our military has addressed to the Ukrainian side to come to Konstantinovka and collect the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicepeople. Ukraine refused, thus once again emphasizing, as many have already assessed this action, that it does not need either living or dead Ukrainians," Lavrov said at a press conference.NATO Arm Production Increase Aiming at Supplying Kiev With Arms 'Till The End'The build-up of military production in NATO countries aims at supplying Vladimir Zelensky's regime with arms "till the end," Lavrov said.NATO's desire to militarize to the limit will eventually end in defeat in this race, the minister said, adding that Russia will see what will be results of the NATO meeting in Ankara.Russia Welcomes Negotiations on Hormuz Strait, Hopes They Will Solve This IssueRussia welcomes the negotiation process on the Strait of Hormuz and hopes for a settlement of all issues, Sergey Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-china-will-enjoy-special-terms-for-hormuz-strait-passage---iranian-committee-head-1124213474.html
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sergey lavrov, ukraine, russia, konstantinovka, strait of hormuz, us, iran, volodymyr zelensky, nato
Ukraine's Refusal to Take Bodies of Dead Confirms Its Indifference to Its Citizens - Lavrov
ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - Ukraine, by refusing to take the bodies of those killed in the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), confirms that it does not need either the living or the dead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"It seems to me that the best response is the invitation that our military has addressed to the Ukrainian side to come to Konstantinovka and collect the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicepeople. Ukraine refused, thus once again emphasizing, as many have already assessed this action, that it does not need either living or dead Ukrainians," Lavrov said at a press conference.
NATO Arm Production Increase Aiming at Supplying Kiev With Arms 'Till The End'
The build-up of military production in NATO countries aims at supplying Vladimir Zelensky's regime with arms "till the end," Lavrov said.
"Increasing military production and investing in industrial capacity probably has two reasons. The first is to pump up the Zelensky regime 'till the end' so that, as many representatives of European elites in governments and other structures put it, Ukraine would do their work for the Europeans to exhaust Russia," Lavrov said told reporters.
NATO's desire to militarize to the limit will eventually end in defeat in this race, the minister said, adding that Russia will see what will be results of the NATO meeting in Ankara.
Russia Welcomes Negotiations on Hormuz Strait, Hopes They Will Solve This Issue
Russia welcomes the negotiation process on the Strait of Hormuz and hopes for a settlement of all issues, Sergey Lavrov said.
"On [the issue of Strait of] Hormuz, we welcome the negotiation process that has now unfolded. We hope that this negotiation process will make it possible to return the situation with the freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz to the state it was in before the United States and Israel unleashed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov told reporters.