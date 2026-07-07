https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ukraines-refusal-to-take-bodies-of-dead-confirms-its-indifference-to-its-citizens---lavrov-1124409360.html

Ukraine's Refusal to Take Bodies of Dead Confirms Its Indifference to Its Citizens - Lavrov

Ukraine's Refusal to Take Bodies of Dead Confirms Its Indifference to Its Citizens - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Ukraine, by refusing to take the bodies of those killed in the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), confirms that it does not need either the living or the dead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T10:25+0000

2026-07-07T10:25+0000

2026-07-07T10:25+0000

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sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

konstantinovka

strait of hormuz

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iran

volodymyr zelensky

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"It seems to me that the best response is the invitation that our military has addressed to the Ukrainian side to come to Konstantinovka and collect the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicepeople. Ukraine refused, thus once again emphasizing, as many have already assessed this action, that it does not need either living or dead Ukrainians," Lavrov said at a press conference.NATO Arm Production Increase Aiming at Supplying Kiev With Arms 'Till The End'The build-up of military production in NATO countries aims at supplying Vladimir Zelensky's regime with arms "till the end," Lavrov said.NATO's desire to militarize to the limit will eventually end in defeat in this race, the minister said, adding that Russia will see what will be results of the NATO meeting in Ankara.Russia Welcomes Negotiations on Hormuz Strait, Hopes They Will Solve This IssueRussia welcomes the negotiation process on the Strait of Hormuz and hopes for a settlement of all issues, Sergey Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-china-will-enjoy-special-terms-for-hormuz-strait-passage---iranian-committee-head-1124213474.html

ukraine

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strait of hormuz

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sergey lavrov, ukraine, russia, konstantinovka, strait of hormuz, us, iran, volodymyr zelensky, nato