https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/clipping-flamingos-wings--how-russia-is-wiping-out-ukraines-wunderwaffe-missiles-at-their-source-1124416491.html

Clipping Flamingo’s Wings – How Russia is Wiping Out Ukraine’s Wunderwaffe Missiles at Their Source

Clipping Flamingo’s Wings – How Russia is Wiping Out Ukraine’s Wunderwaffe Missiles at Their Source

Sputnik International

Flamingo cruise missiles have a 3k km range and a 1.1T warhead – enough to deliver a powerful blow beyond the Ural Mountains. That makes their systematic destruction via targeting of the factories assembling them, storage and launch sites an imperative, says air defense expert Yuri Knutov.

2026-07-08T13:43+0000

2026-07-08T13:43+0000

2026-07-08T13:43+0000

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Flamingos heavily outmatch the capabilities of Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles (300 km range and 450 kg warhead, respectively). Unlike the latter, they don’t need special approval from London or Paris for attacks deep inside Russia.That doesn’t change the fact that missile’s components (guidance, INS, target seekers, etc.) are made abroad, and that targets are selected using NATO spy satellites. But it does give bloc countries plausible deniability.Russia’s objectives:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-downs-more-than-500-ukrainian-drones-and-missiles-including-10-flamingo-cruise-missiles-1124395489.html

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