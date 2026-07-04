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Russia Downs More Than 500 Ukrainian Drones and Missiles, Including 10 Flamingo Cruise Rockets
Russia Downs More Than 500 Ukrainian Drones and Missiles, Including 10 Flamingo Cruise Rockets
Sputnik International
Russia's air defense forces shot down over 500 aerial targets during the repulsion of a Ukrainian strike, including 10 Flamingo missiles and nine HIMARS rockets, Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
2026-07-04T13:11+0000
2026-07-04T13:11+0000
2026-07-04T14:02+0000
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"During the repulsion of the attack on the night and morning of July 4, Russian air defense forces shot down more than 500 aerial targets, including: 10 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, nine US-made HIMARS rockets in the Belgorod region, as well as 494 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. On the night of July 4, Ukraine, seeking to divert attention from the failure of Ukrainian defenses in Konstantinovka, attempted a combined strike on Russian territory using Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and drones.
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Russia Downs More Than 500 Ukrainian Drones and Missiles, Including 10 Flamingo Cruise Rockets
13:11 GMT 04.07.2026 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 04.07.2026)
Russia's air defenses shot down over 500 aerial targets during the repulsion of a Ukrainian strike, also including nine HIMARS rockets, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"During the repulsion of the attack on the night and morning of July 4, Russian air defense forces shot down more than 500 aerial targets, including: 10 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, nine US-made HIMARS rockets in the Belgorod region, as well as 494 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
On the night of July 4, Ukraine, seeking to divert attention from the failure of Ukrainian defenses in Konstantinovka
, attempted a combined strike on Russian territory using Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and drones.
"[Volodymyr] Zelensky's attempt to inflict damage on civilian infrastructure of Russia will not remain without a response from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the ministry emphasized.
About 13,000 targets were shot down over Russia in June alone
- with the production and launch of these weapons involving the majority of EU countries, including the UK
Interception of Ukrainian aerial targets was conducted under the unified control of the Russian Aerospace Forces, engaging across every level of the country's layered air defense system