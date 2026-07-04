https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-downs-more-than-500-ukrainian-drones-and-missiles-including-10-flamingo-cruise-missiles-1124395489.html

Russia Downs More Than 500 Ukrainian Drones and Missiles, Including 10 Flamingo Cruise Rockets

Russia Downs More Than 500 Ukrainian Drones and Missiles, Including 10 Flamingo Cruise Rockets

Sputnik International

Russia's air defense forces shot down over 500 aerial targets during the repulsion of a Ukrainian strike, including 10 Flamingo missiles and nine HIMARS rockets, Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

2026-07-04T13:11+0000

2026-07-04T13:11+0000

2026-07-04T14:02+0000

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"During the repulsion of the attack on the night and morning of July 4, Russian air defense forces shot down more than 500 aerial targets, including: 10 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, nine US-made HIMARS rockets in the Belgorod region, as well as 494 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. On the night of July 4, Ukraine, seeking to divert attention from the failure of Ukrainian defenses in Konstantinovka, attempted a combined strike on Russian territory using Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russian-forces-advance-on-ukraines-last-donbass-stronghold-after-liberating-konstantinovka-1124394294.html

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