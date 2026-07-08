https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/international-volleyball-federation-says-lifts-all-restrictions-from-russia-national-teams-1124419941.html
International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams
International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams
Sputnik International
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday its decision to lift all restrictions placed on Russian national teams.
2026-07-08T16:48+0000
2026-07-08T16:48+0000
2026-07-08T16:48+0000
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"In line with the FIVB Board of Administration's previous decision to follow IOC Executive Board (EB) recommendations, and following the IOC EB's recent decision that its recommended conditions of participation, as they relate to Russian athletes and teams, are no longer applicable, Russian athletes and technical officials in all disciplines will be allowed to return to FIVB, World and Official competitions," the statement said.On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html
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russia, international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee (roc), world, volleyball
russia, international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee (roc), world, volleyball
International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday its decision to lift all restrictions placed on Russian national teams.
"In line with the FIVB Board of Administration's previous decision to follow IOC Executive Board (EB) recommendations, and following the IOC EB's recent decision that its recommended conditions of participation, as they relate to Russian athletes and teams, are no longer applicable, Russian athletes and technical officials in all disciplines will be allowed to return to FIVB, World and Official competitions," the statement said.
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.