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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/international-volleyball-federation-says-lifts-all-restrictions-from-russia-national-teams-1124419941.html
International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams
International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams
Sputnik International
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday its decision to lift all restrictions placed on Russian national teams.
2026-07-08T16:48+0000
2026-07-08T16:48+0000
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"In line with the FIVB Board of Administration's previous decision to follow IOC Executive Board (EB) recommendations, and following the IOC EB's recent decision that its recommended conditions of participation, as they relate to Russian athletes and teams, are no longer applicable, Russian athletes and technical officials in all disciplines will be allowed to return to FIVB, World and Official competitions," the statement said.On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html
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International Volleyball Federation Says Lifts All Restrictions From Russia National Teams

16:48 GMT 08.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankMaxim Sivolap in the semifinal match of the Russian Cup in men's beach volleyball against Ilya Leshukov and Oleg Stoyanovsky on Palace Square in St. Petersburg.
Maxim Sivolap in the semifinal match of the Russian Cup in men's beach volleyball against Ilya Leshukov and Oleg Stoyanovsky on Palace Square in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday its decision to lift all restrictions placed on Russian national teams.
"In line with the FIVB Board of Administration's previous decision to follow IOC Executive Board (EB) recommendations, and following the IOC EB's recent decision that its recommended conditions of participation, as they relate to Russian athletes and teams, are no longer applicable, Russian athletes and technical officials in all disciplines will be allowed to return to FIVB, World and Official competitions," the statement said.
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) logo is seen on the door at a meeting of the IOC Executive Board at a hotel in London, prior to the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 21, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
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IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
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