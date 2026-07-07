https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html

IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee

IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee

Sputnik International

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided on Tuesday to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the organization.

2026-07-07T14:55+0000

2026-07-07T14:55+0000

2026-07-07T14:55+0000

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"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the statement said. The IOC also lifted sanctions against Russian athletes, the press release read.

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