https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html
IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
Sputnik International
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided on Tuesday to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the organization.
2026-07-07T14:55+0000
2026-07-07T14:55+0000
2026-07-07T14:55+0000
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"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the statement said. The IOC also lifted sanctions against Russian athletes, the press release read.
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international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee (roc), russia, sanctions, athletes, russian athletes
international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee (roc), russia, sanctions, athletes, russian athletes
IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided on Tuesday to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the organization.
"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the statement said.
The IOC also lifted sanctions against Russian athletes, the press release read.
"IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time," the statemetn said.