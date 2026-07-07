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IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee
Sputnik International
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided on Tuesday to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the organization.
2026-07-07T14:55+0000
2026-07-07T14:55+0000
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"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the statement said. The IOC also lifted sanctions against Russian athletes, the press release read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-iocs-actions-exposed-corruption-among-international-sports-officials-1124026782.html
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IOC Temporarily Restores Membership of Russian Olympic Committee

14:55 GMT 07.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) logo is seen on the door at a meeting of the IOC Executive Board at a hotel in London, prior to the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 21, 2012
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) logo is seen on the door at a meeting of the IOC Executive Board at a hotel in London, prior to the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 21, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided on Tuesday to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the organization.
"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the statement said.
The IOC also lifted sanctions against Russian athletes, the press release read.
"IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time," the statemetn said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets athletes and Boxing Federation of Russia's representatives. April 22, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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22 April, 18:00 GMT
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