https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-launches-strikes-on-85-targets-in-response-to-us-aggression--reports-1124413683.html

Iran Launches Strikes on 85 Targets in Response to US Aggression — Reports

Iran Launches Strikes on 85 Targets in Response to US Aggression — Reports

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval and aerospace forces launched a joint missile and drone operation in response to the latest US attack on southern Iran, IRNA reported.

2026-07-08T04:52+0000

2026-07-08T04:52+0000

2026-07-08T04:52+0000

us-israel war on iran

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kuwait

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"In an initial response to the aggression, the IRGC naval and aerospace forces conducted a joint operation and attacked 85 important US military facilities of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in the Salman port in Bahrain, as well as the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait using drones and missiles," IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.The IRGC said the US “blatantly violated the ceasefire” and undermined the Islamabad agreement by striking coastal bases and non-military stations in Hormozgan and Mahshahr.The IRGC also said it shot down a US MQ-9 drone that attempted to interfere in the operation.On Tuesday night, the US Central Command said that the United States had launched a series of strikes against Iran in response to the latter's attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Later in the day, the command said it had completed the operation, alleging hits on over 80 Iranian targets, including air defense systems, anti-ship missile systems, and small boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/centcom-declares-80-targets-hit-in-iran-in-major-ceasefire-violation-1124413396.html

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), bahrain, kuwait, retaliation, ceasefire, us, israel