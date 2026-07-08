https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-ceasefire-with-iran-no-longer-valid-1124414854.html

Trump Says Ceasefire With Iran No Longer Valid

Trump Says Ceasefire With Iran No Longer Valid

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire with Iran is no longer valid.

2026-07-08T08:30+0000

2026-07-08T08:30+0000

2026-07-08T08:30+0000

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"It is a very interesting question to me. I think it is over. I do not want to deal with them," Trump told reporters in Ankara, when asked if the ceasefire is in effect after the recent exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran. There is no point in negotiating with Iran anymore, the president said, adding that he can allow US negotiators to hold discussions with Iran, but sees no benefit in doing so.On Tuesday, the US military reported strikes on more than 80 targets in Iran. Washington said the operation was in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, accused the US of violating the ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-launches-strikes-on-85-targets-in-response-to-us-aggression--reports-1124413683.html

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