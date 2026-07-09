https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/moscow-firms-expand-cooperation-with-southeast-asia-1124428225.html
Moscow Firms Expand Cooperation With Southeast Asia
Moscow Firms Expand Cooperation With Southeast Asia
Sputnik International
Moscow-based Companies are strengthening cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia, says Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.
2026-07-09T14:40+0000
2026-07-09T14:40+0000
2026-07-09T14:40+0000
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Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin lauded the presence of Moscow-based companies at the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.Indonesia was the event’s official partner country in 2026, and several with exhibiting at the Moscow stand want to expand into Southeast Asian markets.Priority areas of cooperation with Indonesian partners include microelectronics and precision instrumentation, filtration and water treatment equipment, solutions for energy and telecommunications infrastructure, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical technology, he said.The Mosprom Export Support Center helps Moscow companies promote their products abroad by organizing business negotiations, logistics for exhibitions and trade missions."The online trade mission brought together ten Moscow companies, and several participants reached agreements to begin exporting to the region,” he added.Moscow-based telecommunications equipment-maker Informtekhnika i Svyaz held talks with Indonesian industrial company MODENA on building a railway line in the Surabaya region on the island of Java.Fellow Moscow firm Microbor, a manufacturer of metal-cutting tools and a resident of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, met representatives of PT Shanghai Baoye.Talks focused on potential joint commercial projects, local partnerships and expanding the company's presence in Southeast Asia.Medical equipment developer DNA-Technology also struck a deal to register its products for the Indonesian market.
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moscow, southeast asia, indonesia, russia, companies, cooperation, business, business cooperation
moscow, southeast asia, indonesia, russia, companies, cooperation, business, business cooperation
Moscow Firms Expand Cooperation With Southeast Asia
Moscow-based Companies are strengthening cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia, says Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin lauded the presence of Moscow-based companies at the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.
Indonesia was the event’s official partner country in 2026, and several with exhibiting at the Moscow stand want to expand into Southeast Asian markets.
“Southeast Asia is one of the most promising destinations for high-tech exports from Moscow," Liksutov said, noting that that exports to the region rose 15% last year and those to Indonesia more than three-fold over 2024.
Priority areas of cooperation with Indonesian partners include microelectronics and precision instrumentation, filtration and water treatment equipment, solutions for energy and telecommunications infrastructure, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical technology, he said.
The Mosprom Export Support Center helps Moscow companies promote their products abroad by organizing business negotiations, logistics for exhibitions and trade missions.
“In 2026, the center arranged business negotiations between Moscow enterprises and customers from Southeast Asia," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"The online trade mission brought together ten Moscow companies, and several participants reached agreements to begin exporting to the region,” he added.
Moscow-based telecommunications equipment-maker Informtekhnika i Svyaz held talks with Indonesian industrial company MODENA on building a railway line in the Surabaya region on the island of Java.
Fellow Moscow firm Microbor, a manufacturer of metal-cutting tools and a resident of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, met representatives of PT Shanghai Baoye.
Talks focused on potential joint commercial projects, local partnerships and expanding the company's presence in Southeast Asia.
Medical equipment developer DNA-Technology also struck a deal to register its products for the Indonesian market.