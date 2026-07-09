NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert

© AP Photo / Yakiv Liashenko Flames and smoke rise from a blaze at an electricity facility after a Russian attack in Kharkov, Ukraine, March 22, 2024. © AP Photo / Yakiv Liashenko

"Russian strikes are building a cumulative effect on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — with winter likely to see the most severe impact," says Stanislav Mitrakhovich, lead expert at the National Energy Security Foundation.