https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/nato-support-will-not-save-ukrainian-energy-grid-if-conflict-escalates---expert-1124428372.html
NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert
NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert
Sputnik International
Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are having a “cumulative effect – the more strikes, the greater the impact, and not everything can be repaired quickly,” Russian National Energy Security Fund senior expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich told Sputnik.
2026-07-09T16:20+0000
2026-07-09T16:20+0000
2026-07-09T16:20+0000
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NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert
"Russian strikes are building a cumulative effect on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — with winter likely to see the most severe impact," says Stanislav Mitrakhovich, lead expert at the National Energy Security Foundation.
Generators are brought in with Western help, running on petrol or diesel that is also imported from the West
But for large facilities and major residential areas, generators will not be enough
Only small companies can switch to generators