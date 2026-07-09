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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/nato-support-will-not-save-ukrainian-energy-grid-if-conflict-escalates---expert-1124428372.html
NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert
NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert
Sputnik International
Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are having a “cumulative effect – the more strikes, the greater the impact, and not everything can be repaired quickly,” Russian National Energy Security Fund senior expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich told Sputnik.
2026-07-09T16:20+0000
2026-07-09T16:20+0000
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NATO Support Will Not Save Ukrainian Energy Grid if Conflict Escalates - Expert

16:20 GMT 09.07.2026
© AP Photo / Yakiv LiashenkoFlames and smoke rise from a blaze at an electricity facility after a Russian attack in Kharkov, Ukraine, March 22, 2024.
Flames and smoke rise from a blaze at an electricity facility after a Russian attack in Kharkov, Ukraine, March 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
© AP Photo / Yakiv Liashenko
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"Russian strikes are building a cumulative effect on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — with winter likely to see the most severe impact," says Stanislav Mitrakhovich, lead expert at the National Energy Security Foundation.
Generators are brought in with Western help, running on petrol or diesel that is also imported from the West
But for large facilities and major residential areas, generators will not be enough
Only small companies can switch to generators
A worker walks in front of a transformer which was destroyed after a recent Russian missile attack at DTEK's power plant in Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
Analysis
Ukraine’s Energy Collapse May Be One Missile Barrage Away
13:03 GMT
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