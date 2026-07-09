https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/ukraines-energy-collapse-may-be-one-missile-barrage-away-1124423808.html

Ukraine’s Energy Collapse May Be One Missile Barrage Away

Ukraine’s Energy Collapse May Be One Missile Barrage Away

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s energy sector was already hopelessly outdated even before the current crisis began. Escalating attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and Moscow’s inevitable counterstrikes could land a fatal blow, says Russian national Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov.

2026-07-09T13:03+0000

2026-07-09T13:03+0000

2026-07-09T13:04+0000

analysis

igor yushkov

ukraine

russia

power plant

energy

electricity

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At the moment, Russian attacks are focused on electricity generation and fuel infrastructure, particularly in frontline areas, to undermine military logistics.Other potential targets:“Moreover, the issue of the need to decommission some of Ukraine’s nuclear reactors will soon arise. Many are obsolete, including the Rovno NPP, and will need to be replaced. Therefore, in addition to the fact that thermal power generation has already suffered greatly in Ukraine, several NPP blocks will be lost. NPPS are currently the backbone of Ukraine’s energy balance, generating the bulk of its electricity.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/ukraines-black-sea-energy-terrorism-threatens-its-own-nato-partners-1124420415.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/kremlin-blasts-ukraines-pattern-of-terrorism-against-critical-global-energy-infrastructure-1124415868.html

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igor yushkov, ukraine, russia, power plant, energy, electricity