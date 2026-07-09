https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/pakistan-scrambles-for-gas-as-hormuz-strait-fighting-cuts-off-supplies-1124429987.html

Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies

Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies

Sputnik International

Renewed US-Iranian fighting over the Strait of Hormuz has cut off liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.

2026-07-09T18:45+0000

2026-07-09T18:45+0000

2026-07-09T18:45+0000

economy

pakistan

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

liquefied natural gas (lng)

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"Since Qatar's LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz seized up in March, the country has been living with a 4,000-megawatt daily power shortfall," Mishal Pakistan co-founder and CEO Amir Jahangir told Sputnik.The solution has three strands:As recently as early 2026, Pakistan had a surplus of LNG, as solar power had become so cheap that gas couldn't compete.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/hormuz-shipping-near-standstill-after-us-iran-strikes--reports-1124421352.html

pakistan

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

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Sputnik International

pakistan, strait of hormuz, persian gulf, liquefied natural gas (lng)