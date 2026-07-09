https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/pakistan-scrambles-for-gas-as-hormuz-strait-fighting-cuts-off-supplies-1124429987.html
Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies
Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies
Sputnik International
Renewed US-Iranian fighting over the Strait of Hormuz has cut off liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.
2026-07-09T18:45+0000
2026-07-09T18:45+0000
2026-07-09T18:45+0000
economy
pakistan
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
liquefied natural gas (lng)
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"Since Qatar's LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz seized up in March, the country has been living with a 4,000-megawatt daily power shortfall," Mishal Pakistan co-founder and CEO Amir Jahangir told Sputnik.The solution has three strands:As recently as early 2026, Pakistan had a surplus of LNG, as solar power had become so cheap that gas couldn't compete.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/hormuz-shipping-near-standstill-after-us-iran-strikes--reports-1124421352.html
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persian gulf
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pakistan, strait of hormuz, persian gulf, liquefied natural gas (lng)
pakistan, strait of hormuz, persian gulf, liquefied natural gas (lng)
Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies
Renewed US-Iranian fighting over the Strait of Hormuz has cut off liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.
"Since Qatar's LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz seized up in March, the country has been living with a 4,000-megawatt daily power shortfall," Mishal Pakistan co-founder and CEO Amir Jahangir told Sputnik.
"That's not an abstraction—that's hospitals on backup generators, factories cutting shifts, families sitting in the summer heat because the power cut hit at 2 p.m. again," he stressed.
The solution has three strands:
diversifying long-term contracts — "TotalEnergies and US suppliers have been in discussions with Pakistan, but those talks keep stalling," Jahangir said
building real strategic gas reserves
speeding up the shift to renewable energy and domestic production, as Pakistani gas fields are running dry
As recently as early 2026, Pakistan had a surplus of LNG, as solar power had become so cheap that gas couldn't compete.