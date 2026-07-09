International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/pakistan-scrambles-for-gas-as-hormuz-strait-fighting-cuts-off-supplies-1124429987.html
Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies
Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies
Sputnik International
Renewed US-Iranian fighting over the Strait of Hormuz has cut off liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.
2026-07-09T18:45+0000
2026-07-09T18:45+0000
economy
pakistan
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
liquefied natural gas (lng)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113651612_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b5bbc998b1d62b0af0546e55b434e0c.jpg
"Since Qatar's LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz seized up in March, the country has been living with a 4,000-megawatt daily power shortfall," Mishal Pakistan co-founder and CEO Amir Jahangir told Sputnik.The solution has three strands:As recently as early 2026, Pakistan had a surplus of LNG, as solar power had become so cheap that gas couldn't compete.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/hormuz-shipping-near-standstill-after-us-iran-strikes--reports-1124421352.html
pakistan
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113651612_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2124c536a9e35593b5354971fd3b36fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, strait of hormuz, persian gulf, liquefied natural gas (lng)
pakistan, strait of hormuz, persian gulf, liquefied natural gas (lng)

Pakistan Scrambles For Gas as Hormuz Strait Fighting Cuts Off Supplies

18:45 GMT 09.07.2026
© AP Photo / Martha IrvineA small vehicle drives past a network of piping that makes up pieces of a "train" at Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, La., March 31, 2022.
A small vehicle drives past a network of piping that makes up pieces of a train at Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, La., March 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
© AP Photo / Martha Irvine
Subscribe
Renewed US-Iranian fighting over the Strait of Hormuz has cut off liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.
"Since Qatar's LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz seized up in March, the country has been living with a 4,000-megawatt daily power shortfall," Mishal Pakistan co-founder and CEO Amir Jahangir told Sputnik.
"That's not an abstraction—that's hospitals on backup generators, factories cutting shifts, families sitting in the summer heat because the power cut hit at 2 p.m. again," he stressed.

The solution has three strands:

diversifying long-term contracts — "TotalEnergies and US suppliers have been in discussions with Pakistan, but those talks keep stalling," Jahangir said
building real strategic gas reserves
speeding up the shift to renewable energy and domestic production, as Pakistani gas fields are running dry
As recently as early 2026, Pakistan had a surplus of LNG, as solar power had become so cheap that gas couldn't compete.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Hormuz Shipping Near Standstill After US-Iran Strikes – Reports
07:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала