🔶December 2025: Latvia's Foreign Ministry placed Russian lugers on its entry ban list, preventing them from competing at the World Cup stage in Sigulda.

🔶June 2026: Despite World Gymnastics lifting restrictions, Romania and Portugal refused to allow the Russian flag and anthem to be used during rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline competitions, prompting the Russian team to withdraw.

🔶June 2026: At the European Artistic Swimming Championships in Munich, organizers blatantly refused to permit Russian national symbols—even though both World Aquatics and European Aquatics had already removed the said restrictions.

🔶July 2026: Poland refused to issue visas to Russian athletes, forcing Russia's junior and U23 canoe slalom teams to miss the World Championships.

🔶August 2026: German officials formally notified organizers that the Russian flag and anthem would not be permitted at the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.