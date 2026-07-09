Playing by No Rules: How Politics Seeks to Take Over International Sports - Sputnik International

Playing by No Rules: How Politics Seeks to Take Over International Sports

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is drawing tens of millions of viewers worldwide. But instead of focusing on football, Western media have zeroed in on a controversial disciplinary ruling. FIFA's initial one-match ban on US forward Folarin Balogun was downgraded to a suspended sanction, clearing him to play in the crucial game against Belgium. Here’s the catch: shortly before the decision, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino—a call later confirmed by the White House.
Referee Raphael Claus of Brazil shows a red card to United States' Folarin Balogun, right, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Sputnik International
Referee Raphael Claus of Brazil shows a red card to United States' Folarin Balogun, right, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez

"This decision creates an extremely dangerous precedent. Once you allow an exception to the rules, another country will inevitably demand the same treatment in pursuit of its own interests, pointing to this very decision. It therefore runs completely contrary to the principles of fairness, the beauty of the game and its spirit," Gokhan Dinc, sports commentator told Sputnik.

Infantino, who also confirmed the call had taken place, insisted that it had no bearing on FIFA's final ruling. Nonetheless, the episode has ignited widespread debate across the global football community over the possibility of applying political pressure on sporting institutions.

President Donald Trump holds up a red card during a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington - Sputnik International
President Donald Trump holds up a red card during a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Meanwhile, dozens of similar instances where politics had encroached upon sport have barely drawn any media coverage or public outcry whatsoever.
Double Standards

While global attention remains fixed on Trump's phone call, other decisions are being made in international sport that directly challenge the Olympic principles established by Pierre de Coubertin. Several European Union member states are refusing to implement decisions by international sports federations to lift restrictions on Russian athletes.

"The goals of the International Olympic movement are good. They call for the separation of politics from sports. Unfortunately, political interference and bias are now rampant. This stage began ten years ago with completely false or highly exaggerated accusations of sports doping. Russian athletes were the victims," Rick Sterling, writer and journalist told Sputnik.

Macron - Sputnik International

In his view, some European leaders with “a markedly Russophobic stance” are putting pressure on sports federations while continuing to ban Russian symbols. International sport is being trampled, just like international law and the United Nations, he added.

EU - Sputnik International

For decades, national sports federations enjoyed operational autonomy from their governments, answering instead to international governing bodies whose rulings were final and binding on all member associations. Yet in a flagrant breach of both the Olympic Charter and the statutes of international federations, several EU governments have increasingly meddled in the organization of international sporting events. However, the tide now appears to be unmistakably turning. Ten international federations have now unconditionally reinstated Russian athletes, and twenty more have done the same for juniors—a clear sign that the sporting world is rejecting political interference.

“Today, the world of sports—if one may put it that way - is becoming one of the chessboards on which this struggle is being played out. The Olympic Games, major tournaments, and world championships - all of them, one way or another, represent states, national states, countries. And through them, attempts are made to project power and demonstrate the ability to influence," Sebastian Schultz, Argentine analyst told Sputnik.

Ten international sports federations have granted unrestricted participation to all Russian athletes, while 20 others have done the same for junior athletes.

Russia is gradually returning to global sporting competitions and is doing so in a fairly dignified manner, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late April 2026 during a state awards ceremony for the winners of the World Boxing Championships.
© Sputnik

In spite of these decisions, several EU governments have dug in, ignoring the rulings issued by international sports federations that annulled the previous restrictions on Russian athletes:

🔶December 2025: Latvia's Foreign Ministry placed Russian lugers on its entry ban list, preventing them from competing at the World Cup stage in Sigulda.

🔶June 2026: Despite World Gymnastics lifting restrictions, Romania and Portugal refused to allow the Russian flag and anthem to be used during rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline competitions, prompting the Russian team to withdraw.

🔶June 2026: At the European Artistic Swimming Championships in Munich, organizers blatantly refused to permit Russian national symbols—even though both World Aquatics and European Aquatics had already removed the said restrictions.

🔶July 2026: Poland refused to issue visas to Russian athletes, forcing Russia's junior and U23 canoe slalom teams to miss the World Championships.

🔶August 2026: German officials formally notified organizers that the Russian flag and anthem would not be permitted at the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

Athletes from the Russian junior synchronized swimming team participate in the Olympic champions' showcase as part of the Federation Cup, Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International
Matvei Perestoronin, a Russian luge athlete, finishes a qualifying race to compete in a Luge World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on December 18, 2025. - Sputnik International
Athletes representing Russia perform a ribbon routine during the final of the Strongest Cup 2025 international rhythmic gymnastics competition - Sputnik International
Russian Pavel Eigel participates in the Olympic canoe slalom competition in the men's K-1 category, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2016 - Sputnik International
Athletes from the Russian national synchronized swimming team train at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia - Sputnik International
A participant in the gala concert of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team, Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International
Pavel Eigel, a Russian athlete and member of the Russian national canoe slalom team, during a training session prior to the competition at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo - Sputnik International
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Athletes from the Russian junior synchronized swimming team participate in the Olympic champions' showcase as part of the Federation Cup, Moscow, Russia
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Matvei Perestoronin, a Russian luge athlete, finishes a qualifying race to compete in a Luge World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on December 18, 2025.
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
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Athletes representing Russia perform a ribbon routine during the final of the Strongest Cup 2025 international rhythmic gymnastics competition
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
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Russian Pavel Eigel participates in the Olympic canoe slalom competition in the men's K-1 category, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2016
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Athletes from the Russian national synchronized swimming team train at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
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A participant in the gala concert of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team, Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
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Pavel Eigel, a Russian athlete and member of the Russian national canoe slalom team, during a training session prior to the competition at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
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Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, Soviet and Russian football coach - Sputnik International

Gadzhi Gadzhiyev

"If European authorities ban the Russian flag and anthem in defiance of the decisions by World Gymnastics and World Aquatics, thereby undermining the authority of international federations, who is truly destroying the Olympic movement? It is those who refuse to abide by the Charter established by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games. Governments come and go, but there are also peoples, institutions and, above all, international federations," Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, Soviet and Russian football coach told Sputnik.

Svetlana Zhurova, Olympic champion and First Deputy Chairwoman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs - Sputnik International

Svetlana Zhurova

“By their very nature, international sports federations should be guided only by independence and the interests of promoting sports," Svetlana Zhurova, Olympic champion and First Deputy Chairwoman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs told Sputnik.

"This whole 'love ‘em or hate ‘em' mentality should not exist at all. If that happens, unfortunately, it turns into unfair competition,” Zhurova said.

Even as a handful of EU governments persist in ignoring binding decisions by international sports federations, the International Olympic Committee has taken a decisive step forward—temporarily reinstating the Russian Olympic Committee's membership and formally recommending the lifting of restrictions on Russian athletes. FIFA, too, is expected to place the return of all Russian national teams on its agenda in the near future, signaling that the sporting world is steadily moving beyond the West's hardline campaign to weaponize sports.

Russian athletes, members of the Russian national team, at a concert after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Moscow's Red Square - Sputnik International
Russian athletes, members of the Russian national team, at a concert after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Moscow's Red Square
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
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14:39 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 09.07.2026)
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