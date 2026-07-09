https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/rosatom-hits-new-milestone-with-egyptian-el-dabaa-nuclear-plant-1124422638.html

Rosatom Hits New Milestone With Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant

Rosatom Hits New Milestone With Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant

Sputnik International

The installation of the reactor vessel for the second unit of Egypt’s El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant has begun in northern Egypt, marking another stage in building the country’s first nuclear power station.

2026-07-09T10:41+0000

2026-07-09T10:41+0000

2026-07-09T10:41+0000

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The ceremony was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.Sputnik news agency and radio, in cooperation with Egyptian television, broadcast the installation live.Egypt and Russia struck a deal to build the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in November 2015.The project is financed through a $25 billion Russian loan, with the agreement coming into force in December 2017.Under the contract, Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom is responsible for the plant’s design, materials and construction, as well as nuclear fuel supplies, operational support and maintenance.The Russian company is also tasked with training Egyptian staff and providing technical assistance over the first 10 years of the plant’s operation.When complete, the El Dabaa plant will have four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each, equipped with Russian VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors.The reactor is one of Rosatom’s most advanced technologies, with four units already in operation at other power plants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/el-dabaa-npp-project-to-further-anchor-russia-egypt-ties-1116331950.html

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egypt, russia, rosatom, international atomic energy agency (iaea), nuclear power plant, nuclear power, dabaa nuclear power plant