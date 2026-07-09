International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/rosatom-hits-new-milestone-with-egyptian-el-dabaa-nuclear-plant-1124422638.html
Rosatom Hits New Milestone With Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant
Rosatom Hits New Milestone With Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant
Sputnik International
The installation of the reactor vessel for the second unit of Egypt’s El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant has begun in northern Egypt, marking another stage in building the country’s first nuclear power station.
2026-07-09T10:41+0000
2026-07-09T10:41+0000
world
egypt
russia
rosatom
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nuclear power plant
nuclear power
dabaa nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611822_58:0:966:511_1920x0_80_0_0_cdbd8758adafff2144966b0f38204664.jpg
The ceremony was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.Sputnik news agency and radio, in cooperation with Egyptian television, broadcast the installation live.Egypt and Russia struck a deal to build the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in November 2015.The project is financed through a $25 billion Russian loan, with the agreement coming into force in December 2017.Under the contract, Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom is responsible for the plant’s design, materials and construction, as well as nuclear fuel supplies, operational support and maintenance.The Russian company is also tasked with training Egyptian staff and providing technical assistance over the first 10 years of the plant’s operation.When complete, the El Dabaa plant will have four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each, equipped with Russian VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors.The reactor is one of Rosatom’s most advanced technologies, with four units already in operation at other power plants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/el-dabaa-npp-project-to-further-anchor-russia-egypt-ties-1116331950.html
egypt
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611822_171:0:852:511_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0198c69ffc0ed0b10ba75277a80d3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, russia, rosatom, international atomic energy agency (iaea), nuclear power plant, nuclear power, dabaa nuclear power plant
egypt, russia, rosatom, international atomic energy agency (iaea), nuclear power plant, nuclear power, dabaa nuclear power plant

Rosatom Hits New Milestone With Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant

10:41 GMT 09.07.2026
© Photo : RosatomSite of the future El Dabaa NPP
Site of the future El Dabaa NPP - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
© Photo : Rosatom
Subscribe
The installation of the reactor vessel for the second unit of Egypt’s El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant has begun in northern Egypt, marking another stage in building the country’s first nuclear power station.
The ceremony was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.
Sputnik news agency and radio, in cooperation with Egyptian television, broadcast the installation live.
Egypt and Russia struck a deal to build the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in November 2015.
The project is financed through a $25 billion Russian loan, with the agreement coming into force in December 2017.
Under the contract, Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom is responsible for the plant’s design, materials and construction, as well as nuclear fuel supplies, operational support and maintenance.
The Russian company is also tasked with training Egyptian staff and providing technical assistance over the first 10 years of the plant’s operation.
When complete, the El Dabaa plant will have four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each, equipped with Russian VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors.
The reactor is one of Rosatom’s most advanced technologies, with four units already in operation at other power plants.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on screen, take part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit #4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Jan. 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
Analysis
El Dabaa NPP Project to Further 'Anchor’ Russia-Egypt Ties
23 January 2024, 17:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала