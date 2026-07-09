https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/ukraines-patriot-pittance--too-little-too-late-1124422867.html

Ukraine’s Patriot Pittance – Too Little, Too Late?

Ukraine’s Patriot Pittance – Too Little, Too Late?

Sputnik International

The Kremlin has warned that giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors would constitute the presence of NATO on Ukrainian territory.But the US pledge is little more than a pipe dream, since the problems that must be overcome to get production off the ground are legion, says Swedish air defense expert Mikael Valtersson.

2026-07-09T12:16+0000

2026-07-09T12:16+0000

2026-07-09T13:32+0000

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military & intelligence

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

nato

patriot

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For the scheme to work, Ukraine will have to:If Washington really wanted to secure a stable source of Patriots for Kiev, it might “have given Germany leave to produce Patriots, safe from attacks, for delivery to Ukraine.” The pledge of a production license is therefore a “goodwill gesture” on Trump’s part to get Zelensky off his back, Valtersson believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russian-forces-strike-logistics-centers-supporting-ukrainian-forces-1124422502.html

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military & intelligence, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, nato, patriot