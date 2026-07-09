https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/ukraines-patriot-pittance--too-little-too-late-1124422867.html
Ukraine’s Patriot Pittance – Too Little, Too Late?
Ukraine’s Patriot Pittance – Too Little, Too Late?
Sputnik International
The Kremlin has warned that giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors would constitute the presence of NATO on Ukrainian territory.But the US pledge is little more than a pipe dream, since the problems that must be overcome to get production off the ground are legion, says Swedish air defense expert Mikael Valtersson.
2026-07-09T12:16+0000
2026-07-09T12:16+0000
2026-07-09T13:32+0000
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For the scheme to work, Ukraine will have to:If Washington really wanted to secure a stable source of Patriots for Kiev, it might “have given Germany leave to produce Patriots, safe from attacks, for delivery to Ukraine.” The pledge of a production license is therefore a “goodwill gesture” on Trump’s part to get Zelensky off his back, Valtersson believes.
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military & intelligence, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, nato, patriot
Ukraine’s Patriot Pittance – Too Little, Too Late?
12:16 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 09.07.2026)
The Kremlin has warned that giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors would constitute the presence of NATO on Ukrainian territory. But the US pledge is little more than a pipe dream, since the problems that must be overcome to get production off the ground are legion, says Swedish air defense expert Mikael Valtersson.
For the scheme to work, Ukraine will have to:
build or convert a factory, “preferably underground to keep it safe from air attacks”
acquire specialized machinery
train the needed technical personnel, who would be “very hard to replace” if lost
obtain rare and expensive parts from abroad (and if the US hoards parts for themselves, create entire new supply chains), all in the middle of a warzone
Valtersson estimates this will take 3-4 years, “several more…if Russian attacks against the production facilities are successful.” Ukraine “is in dire need of huge numbers of Patriots now, not in 2030,” and needs at least 1k interceptors a year, more than even the US itself currently produces.
If Washington really wanted to secure a stable source of Patriots for Kiev, it might “have given Germany leave to produce Patriots, safe from attacks, for delivery to Ukraine.” The pledge of a production license is therefore a “goodwill gesture” on Trump’s part to get Zelensky off his back, Valtersson believes.