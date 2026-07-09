https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russian-forces-strike-logistics-centers-supporting-ukrainian-forces-1124422502.html
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Centers Supporting Ukrainian Forces
Russian Forces Strike Logistics Centers Supporting Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have struck logistics centers, as well as fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-07-09T09:54+0000
2026-07-09T09:54+0000
2026-07-09T09:54+0000
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Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 450 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said. This is in addition to up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 325 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Strike Logistics Centers Supporting Ukrainian Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have struck logistics centers, as well as fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 450 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 325 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Nine guided aerial bombs and 468 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.