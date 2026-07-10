https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/china-achieves-first-controlled-recovery-of-rocket-booster---space-agency-1124430828.html

China Achieves First Controlled Recovery of Rocket Booster - Space Agency

China Achieves First Controlled Recovery of Rocket Booster - Space Agency

Sputnik International

China successfully launched the Changzheng-10B (Long March-10B) carrier rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island on Friday, marking the first controlled recovery of a rocket booster on a marine platform, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has said.

2026-07-10T08:08+0000

2026-07-10T08:08+0000

2026-07-10T08:08+0000

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"The launch of the Changzheng-10B took place on July 10, 2026, at 12:15 p.m. [04:50 GMT] from the commercial spaceport on Hainan Island," the statement read. Approximately six minutes after the separation of the first and second stages, the first stage was successfully returned to a marine platform in a vertical position, the corporation added. In February of this year, China successfully tested a prototype of the Changzheng-10 carrier rocket, which is designed to carry out a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030. Shortly after liftoff from Wenchang, the first stage separated as planned and made a controlled splashdown in a designated area of the South China Sea, marking China's first mission to recover a rocket booster at sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/tianzhou-10-docks-with-china-space-station-completing-10th-consecutive-supply-mission-1124115481.html

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china, hainan island, china aerospace science and technology corporation (casc), space