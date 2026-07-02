https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/china-successfully-launches-haiyang-2e-ocean-observation-satellite-1124385824.html
China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite
China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite
Sputnik International
China successfully launched the new Haiyang-2E ocean observation satellite into a preset orbit using the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle on Thursday, the China Space Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced.
2026-07-02T07:31+0000
2026-07-02T07:31+0000
2026-07-02T07:31+0000
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"On July 2 … the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle launched from the Jiuquan cosmodrome, successfully launching the Haiyang-2E satellite into a predetermined orbit, the launch was recognized as successful," CASC said in a statement. The Haiyang-2E satellite will replace the Haiyang-2B satellite launched in 2018 and will operate in an orbital constellation with the existing Haiyang-2C and Haiyang-2D satellites, the statement added. The Haiyang-2E satellite will mainly be used to ensure the protection of maritime rights, prevent and mitigate the effects of natural disasters, develop ocean resources and conduct scientific oceanological research, according to CASC.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-launches-tianzhou-10-cargo-spacecraft-to-tiangong-orbital-station-1124109526.html
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china, china aerospace science and technology corporation (casc), satellite, new satellites, space, launch
China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China successfully launched the new Haiyang-2E ocean observation satellite into a preset orbit using the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle on Thursday, the China Space Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced.
"On July 2 … the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle launched from the Jiuquan cosmodrome, successfully launching the Haiyang-2E satellite into a predetermined orbit, the launch was recognized as successful," CASC said in a statement.
The Haiyang-2E satellite will replace the Haiyang-2B satellite launched in 2018 and will operate in an orbital constellation with the existing Haiyang-2C and Haiyang-2D satellites, the statement added.
The Haiyang-2E satellite will mainly be used to ensure the protection of maritime rights, prevent and mitigate the effects of natural disasters, develop ocean resources and conduct scientific oceanological research, according to CASC.