https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/china-successfully-launches-haiyang-2e-ocean-observation-satellite-1124385824.html

China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite

China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite

Sputnik International

China successfully launched the new Haiyang-2E ocean observation satellite into a preset orbit using the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle on Thursday, the China Space Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced.

2026-07-02T07:31+0000

2026-07-02T07:31+0000

2026-07-02T07:31+0000

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"On July 2 … the Chang Zheng 4B launch vehicle launched from the Jiuquan cosmodrome, successfully launching the Haiyang-2E satellite into a predetermined orbit, the launch was recognized as successful," CASC said in a statement. The Haiyang-2E satellite will replace the Haiyang-2B satellite launched in 2018 and will operate in an orbital constellation with the existing Haiyang-2C and Haiyang-2D satellites, the statement added. The Haiyang-2E satellite will mainly be used to ensure the protection of maritime rights, prevent and mitigate the effects of natural disasters, develop ocean resources and conduct scientific oceanological research, according to CASC.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-launches-tianzhou-10-cargo-spacecraft-to-tiangong-orbital-station-1124109526.html

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