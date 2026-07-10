https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/did-russia-just-hit-a-secret-nato-mega-arms-depot-outside-kiev-1124432789.html

Did Russia Just Hit a Secret NATO Mega Arms Depot Outside Kiev?

Did Russia Just Hit a Secret NATO Mega Arms Depot Outside Kiev?

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military’s reaction to Russia’s July 6 strike on a massive arms depot in Vyshnevoe may be a clue that something fishy is going on, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva contributor Alexander Sinyugin told Sputnik.

2026-07-10T18:03+0000

2026-07-10T18:03+0000

2026-07-10T18:03+0000

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“The MoD is disavowing this depot, claiming it wasn’t theirs. Perhaps it really wasn’t…Perhaps it contained weapons which the Europeans wanted to test on Ukrainian territory,” Sinyugin said.All in all, "this is a fairly serious blow to Ukraine's overall supply of ammunition, and perhaps even to the supply of advanced weapons, which, was planned, let's say, to be delivered for mass use after testing," Sinyugin summed up.Veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin says there are two more very good reasons for Ukraine’s military to deny the site was theirs:

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ukraine, russia, nato, strike, ammunition, secret, ammunitions depot