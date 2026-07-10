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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/did-russia-just-hit-a-secret-nato-mega-arms-depot-outside-kiev-1124432789.html
Did Russia Just Hit a Secret NATO Mega Arms Depot Outside Kiev?
Did Russia Just Hit a Secret NATO Mega Arms Depot Outside Kiev?
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military’s reaction to Russia’s July 6 strike on a massive arms depot in Vyshnevoe may be a clue that something fishy is going on, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva contributor Alexander Sinyugin told Sputnik.
2026-07-10T18:03+0000
2026-07-10T18:03+0000
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“The MoD is disavowing this depot, claiming it wasn’t theirs. Perhaps it really wasn’t…Perhaps it contained weapons which the Europeans wanted to test on Ukrainian territory,” Sinyugin said.All in all, "this is a fairly serious blow to Ukraine's overall supply of ammunition, and perhaps even to the supply of advanced weapons, which, was planned, let's say, to be delivered for mass use after testing," Sinyugin summed up.Veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin says there are two more very good reasons for Ukraine’s military to deny the site was theirs:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/clipping-flamingos-wings--how-russia-is-wiping-out-ukraines-wunderwaffe-missiles-at-their-source-1124416491.html
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Did Russia Just Hit a Secret NATO Mega Arms Depot Outside Kiev?

18:03 GMT 10.07.2026
© Photo : Social mediaScreenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot.
Screenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
© Photo : Social media
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The Ukrainian military’s reaction to Russia’s July 6 strike on a massive arms depot in Vishnevoye may be a clue that something fishy is going on, military analyst and Arsenal Otechestva contributor Alexander Sinyugin told Sputnik.
“The MoD is disavowing this depot, claiming it wasn’t theirs. Perhaps it really wasn’t…Perhaps it contained weapons which the Europeans wanted to test on Ukrainian territory,” Sinyugin said.
Otherwise, “how can one imagine a facility of this size to have been spontaneously created and unknown to anyone? It’s utterly absurd.”
detonations turned much of the settlement into a bombed out warzone
people reported difficulty breathing and were told not to go outside. One ex-Ukrainian MP even speculates the site contained depleted uranium munitions
judging by secondary explosions which lasted for hours, the site contained a serious amount of ammo, and perhaps parts for Ukraine’s Flamingo missile – made in the UK and France
the site’s location also confirms Ukraine’s long practice of deploying military equipment in civilian areas and using them as human shields, in “full knowledge” that Russia is trying to avoid civilian casualties
All in all, "this is a fairly serious blow to Ukraine's overall supply of ammunition, and perhaps even to the supply of advanced weapons, which, was planned, let's say, to be delivered for mass use after testing," Sinyugin summed up.
Flamingo cruise missile, paid for by a Czech crowdfunding campaign, at the Fire Point factory at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
Analysis
Clipping Flamingo’s Wings – How Russia is Wiping Out Ukraine’s Wunderwaffe Missiles at Their Source
8 July, 13:43 GMT
Veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin says there are two more very good reasons for Ukraine’s military to deny the site was theirs:
they need to “shield” themselves from “innumerable violations” at the site – from proximity to residential buildings to lack of earthen ramparts, concrete walls, roofs and heavy doors, well-mown grass to prevent a fire from spreading, etc.
furthermore, the site may have stored weapons Ukraine gets from NATO and reexports to the black market
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