https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russia-to-respond-with-all-available-means-to-any-foreign-aggression---foreign-ministry-1124430954.html

Russia to Respond With All Available Means to Any Foreign Aggression - Foreign Ministry

Russia to Respond With All Available Means to Any Foreign Aggression - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Moscow will respond decisively, using all available forces and means, to aggressive actions directed against it, and its response will be devastating for the initiators of such aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-10T08:55+0000

2026-07-10T08:55+0000

2026-07-10T08:55+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

nato

moscow

aggression

aggressive rhetoric

response

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7917debbb4b0bb2a2b852e413ff45e.jpg

"We reiterate that such reckless schemes and their implementation will have far-reaching consequences. We warn that the response to aggression against our country will be decisive and devastating for the instigators. We reserve the right to respond to threats against us using all available forces and means," the ministry's Department of Information and Press told Russian newspaper, commenting on NATO's most recent pledges of military assistance to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/nato-to-quietly-discuss-ukraines-terrorism-threat-at-summit---russian-mfa-1124414596.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, nato, moscow, aggression, aggressive rhetoric, response