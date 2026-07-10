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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russia-to-respond-with-all-available-means-to-any-foreign-aggression---foreign-ministry-1124430954.html
Russia to Respond With All Available Means to Any Foreign Aggression - Foreign Ministry
Russia to Respond With All Available Means to Any Foreign Aggression - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Moscow will respond decisively, using all available forces and means, to aggressive actions directed against it, and its response will be devastating for the initiators of such aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-10T08:55+0000
2026-07-10T08:55+0000
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"We reiterate that such reckless schemes and their implementation will have far-reaching consequences. We warn that the response to aggression against our country will be decisive and devastating for the instigators. We reserve the right to respond to threats against us using all available forces and means," the ministry's Department of Information and Press told Russian newspaper, commenting on NATO's most recent pledges of military assistance to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.
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Russia to Respond With All Available Means to Any Foreign Aggression - Foreign Ministry

08:55 GMT 10.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankThe launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will respond decisively, using all available forces and means, to aggressive actions directed against it, and its response will be devastating for the initiators of such aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We reiterate that such reckless schemes and their implementation will have far-reaching consequences. We warn that the response to aggression against our country will be decisive and devastating for the instigators. We reserve the right to respond to threats against us using all available forces and means," the ministry's Department of Information and Press told Russian newspaper, commenting on NATO's most recent pledges of military assistance to Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
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