https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/nato-to-quietly-discuss-ukraines-terrorism-threat-at-summit---russian-mfa-1124414596.html
NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA
NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The topic of terrorism threat emanating from the Ukrainian government on global scale will certainly be raised behind closed doors at the NATO summit in Ankara, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"Behind closed doors, during bilateral meetings and tete-a-tete events, which such gatherings and major events are full of, they [NATO summit participants] will certainly raise the topic of Kiev-regime terrorism, which has been spreading - I would say has already spread - around the world," she said on Sputnik Radio. The diplomat stressed that she did not want to call this terrorism Ukrainian, as many Ukrainian citizens and ethnic Ukrainians have nothing to do with it. The NATO heads of state and government summit is taking place in Ankara from July 7-8.
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NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The topic of terrorism threat emanating from the Ukrainian government on global scale will certainly be raised behind closed doors at the NATO summit in Ankara, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Behind closed doors, during bilateral meetings and tete-a-tete events, which such gatherings and major events are full of, they [NATO summit participants] will certainly raise the topic of Kiev-regime terrorism, which has been spreading - I would say has already spread - around the world," she said on Sputnik Radio.
The diplomat stressed that she did not want to call this terrorism Ukrainian, as many Ukrainian citizens and ethnic Ukrainians have nothing to do with it.
The NATO
heads of state and government summit is taking place in Ankara from July 7-8.