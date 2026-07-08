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NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA
NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The topic of terrorism threat emanating from the Ukrainian government on global scale will certainly be raised behind closed doors at the NATO summit in Ankara, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T07:18+0000
2026-07-08T07:18+0000
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"Behind closed doors, during bilateral meetings and tete-a-tete events, which such gatherings and major events are full of, they [NATO summit participants] will certainly raise the topic of Kiev-regime terrorism, which has been spreading - I would say has already spread - around the world," she said on Sputnik Radio. The diplomat stressed that she did not want to call this terrorism Ukrainian, as many Ukrainian citizens and ethnic Ukrainians have nothing to do with it. The NATO heads of state and government summit is taking place in Ankara from July 7-8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/nato-moves-to-mass-produce-us-weapons-across-europe-1124408550.html
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NATO to Quietly Discuss Ukraine's Terrorism Threat at Summit - Russian MFA

07:18 GMT 08.07.2026
© Jean-Christophe VerhaegenThis April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The topic of terrorism threat emanating from the Ukrainian government on global scale will certainly be raised behind closed doors at the NATO summit in Ankara, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Behind closed doors, during bilateral meetings and tete-a-tete events, which such gatherings and major events are full of, they [NATO summit participants] will certainly raise the topic of Kiev-regime terrorism, which has been spreading - I would say has already spread - around the world," she said on Sputnik Radio.
The diplomat stressed that she did not want to call this terrorism Ukrainian, as many Ukrainian citizens and ethnic Ukrainians have nothing to do with it.
The NATO heads of state and government summit is taking place in Ankara from July 7-8.
Servicemen of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walk by tanks that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
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