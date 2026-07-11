https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/chinas-long-march-rocket-achieves-breakthrough-with-new-lng-derived-methane-fuel-1124435336.html

China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel

China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel

Sputnik International

The Long March-10B, which successfully completed a sea-based net recovery on Friday, used high-purity methane fuel made from liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.

2026-07-11T17:45+0000

2026-07-11T17:45+0000

2026-07-11T17:45+0000

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The methane fuel achieved 98.7% purity, with the entire supply chain secured domestically, and was refined from over 1,000 tonnes of LNG.Compared to traditional liquid hydrogen fuel, the new propellant cuts storage and transportation costs by 40%.The Long March-10B is China's first commercial reusable rocket powered by liquid oxygen-methane propellant, with 100% domestically produced critical components.Liquid oxygen-methane propellant is emerging as the preferred choice for next-generation commercial launch vehicles due to its performance, compatibility with reusable tech, and environmental friendliness.The breakthrough establishes a diversified, cost-effective, and secure propellant supply system — boosting China's commercial space industry's self-reliance and competitiveness.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/china-achieves-first-controlled-recovery-of-rocket-booster---space-agency-1124430828.html

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