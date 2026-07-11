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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/chinas-long-march-rocket-achieves-breakthrough-with-new-lng-derived-methane-fuel-1124435336.html
China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel
China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel
Sputnik International
The Long March-10B, which successfully completed a sea-based net recovery on Friday, used high-purity methane fuel made from liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.
2026-07-11T17:45+0000
2026-07-11T17:45+0000
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The methane fuel achieved 98.7% purity, with the entire supply chain secured domestically, and was refined from over 1,000 tonnes of LNG.Compared to traditional liquid hydrogen fuel, the new propellant cuts storage and transportation costs by 40%.The Long March-10B is China's first commercial reusable rocket powered by liquid oxygen-methane propellant, with 100% domestically produced critical components.Liquid oxygen-methane propellant is emerging as the preferred choice for next-generation commercial launch vehicles due to its performance, compatibility with reusable tech, and environmental friendliness.The breakthrough establishes a diversified, cost-effective, and secure propellant supply system — boosting China's commercial space industry's self-reliance and competitiveness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/china-achieves-first-controlled-recovery-of-rocket-booster---space-agency-1124430828.html
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China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel

17:45 GMT 11.07.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankChina's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe
China's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
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The Long March-10B, which successfully completed a sea-based net recovery on Friday, used high-purity methane fuel made from liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.
The methane fuel achieved 98.7% purity, with the entire supply chain secured domestically, and was refined from over 1,000 tonnes of LNG.
Compared to traditional liquid hydrogen fuel, the new propellant cuts storage and transportation costs by 40%.
The Long March-10B is China's first commercial reusable rocket powered by liquid oxygen-methane propellant, with 100% domestically produced critical components.

Liquid oxygen-methane propellant is emerging as the preferred choice for next-generation commercial launch vehicles due to its performance, compatibility with reusable tech, and environmental friendliness.

The breakthrough establishes a diversified, cost-effective, and secure propellant supply system — boosting China's commercial space industry's self-reliance and competitiveness.
In this May 5, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new large carrier rocket Long March 5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. An experimental version of China’s latest-generation crewed shape ship is operating normally, the government says, despite an apparent malfunction aboard a cargo return capsule. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
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China Achieves First Controlled Recovery of Rocket Booster - Space Agency
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