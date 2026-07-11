https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/iran-rules-out-talks-with-us-until-washington-changes-approach---reports-1124434671.html
Iran Rules Out Talks With US Until Washington Changes Approach - Reports
Iran Rules Out Talks With US Until Washington Changes Approach - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran does not plan to hold negotiations with the United States until Washington alters its approach, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.
2026-07-11T11:17+0000
2026-07-11T11:17+0000
2026-07-11T11:17+0000
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"Iran has not requested talks with the US, and there will be no negotiations until the US backs down from its positions," the source said. Fars did not specify what exactly Tehran expects from Washington. Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing US officials, has said that Washington was demanding that Iran recognize the Strait of Hormuz as open and pledge to cease attacks on commercial vessels by Saturday. Amid these reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman for talks on the Hormuz issue.
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Iran Rules Out Talks With US Until Washington Changes Approach - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not plan to hold negotiations with the United States until Washington alters its approach, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.
"Iran has not requested talks with the US, and there will be no negotiations until the US backs down from its positions," the source said.
Fars did not specify what exactly Tehran expects from Washington.
Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing US officials, has said that Washington was demanding that Iran recognize the Strait of Hormuz as open and pledge to cease attacks on commercial vessels by Saturday.
Amid these reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman for talks on the Hormuz issue.
Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched a series of air raids on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iranian attacks on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian armed forces said they hit back at US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the government accused the US of violating the ceasefire.