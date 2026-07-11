https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/iran-rules-out-talks-with-us-until-washington-changes-approach---reports-1124434671.html

Iran Rules Out Talks With US Until Washington Changes Approach - Reports

Iran Rules Out Talks With US Until Washington Changes Approach - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran does not plan to hold negotiations with the United States until Washington alters its approach, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

2026-07-11T11:17+0000

2026-07-11T11:17+0000

2026-07-11T11:17+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_0:232:5081:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_b3c2c4f7f3465cc74bcc577d06757e36.jpg

"Iran has not requested talks with the US, and there will be no negotiations until the US backs down from its positions," the source said. Fars did not specify what exactly Tehran expects from Washington. Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing US officials, has said that Washington was demanding that Iran recognize the Strait of Hormuz as open and pledge to cease attacks on commercial vessels by Saturday. Amid these reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman for talks on the Hormuz issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/only-those-prepared-for-war-can-negotiate-with-the-us--irans-parliament-speaker-warns-1124433612.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us