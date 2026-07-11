Russia Targets Ukrainian Drone Production Facility in Overnight Attack
08:34 GMT 11.07.2026 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 11.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
Russia's strike hit the Kiev-based AeroDrone enterprise, which develops and manufactures heavy, high-payload, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, including the E-300 Enterprise and D-80 Discovery models, the Russian Defense Ministry says.
Russian forces also hit Ukraine’s Fanplit plant, a production and storage site for Fire Point 2 long-range drones.
The ports of Chernomorsk, Yuzhny, and Izmail in Ukraine's Odessa Region, which the Russian Defense Ministry identified as key logistics nodes for Ukrainian military supplies, were also hit.
As a result of the strike on the port of Izmail, fuel depots, loading ramps, fuel pumping stations, storage facilities for weapons and military equipment, as well as port infrastructure control points were hit. Infrastructure facilities for storing military goods and fuel tanks were hit as a result of the strike on the Yuzhny port, the ministry adds.
The ports of Chernomorsk, Yuzhny, and Izmail in Ukraine's Odessa Region, which the Russian Defense Ministry identified as key logistics nodes for Ukrainian military supplies, were also hit.
As a result of the strike on the port of Izmail, fuel depots, loading ramps, fuel pumping stations, storage facilities for weapons and military equipment, as well as port infrastructure control points were hit. Infrastructure facilities for storing military goods and fuel tanks were hit as a result of the strike on the Yuzhny port, the ministry adds.